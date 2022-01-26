Cecil Strong Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Cecily Strong is an American actress who was born on 8th February 1984. She’s also a voice and comedy actress. She’s one of the members of Saturday Night live who banded with the show in 2012. She was born in Illinois and was raised in the same megacity. Her parents are William strong and Penelope. Her father worked as the chief of the associated press office and a managing mate of establishing a Public relation that’s grounded out of Chicago. She’s graduated from the Chicago Academy of Trades in 2002 and pursued acting from California Institute of the Trades in 2006, and latterly has done theatre. She debuted in the short film How to sponsor a uterus and debuted in the 39th season of Saturday Nightlife.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Here are the body measurements of this best and charming actress:

Cecily strong Weight: 143 lbs or (65 kg)

Cecily strong Height: 55 Feet and 8 Inches (173 cm)

Cecily strong Bra size: 34 C

Cecily strong Shoe size: 8 US

Cecily strong Body Measurements: 37-27-38 inches (94-69-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: