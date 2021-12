Cassandra Marino is an American interior designer born on 6 October 1980 in Los Angeles, United States. She is so beautiful and best known as the eldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner. Bruce Jenner is her father who underwent a gender transition from male to female.

Her father did many marriages. Therefore, she has many siblings, and the famous Kylie Jenner is also included. Kylie is a well-known American model and businesswoman and appeared in the E! reality television series with Kardashians from 2017 to 2021.

Cassandra Marino Body Measurements

Cassandra Marino Full Name Cassandra Marino Cassandra Marino Date of Birth 6 October 1980 Cassandra Marino Age 41 years old Cassandra Marino Birthplace Los Angeles, USA Cassandra Marino Profession Interior Designer Cassandra Marino Height 6’2” Cassandra Marino Weight 88 kg Cassandra Marino Shoe Size 13 US Cassandra Marino Bra Size 34 D Cassandra Marino Body Measurements 38-30-38 Cassandra Marino Spouse Michael Marino Cassandra Marino Net Worth $100 million

Net Worth

Cassandra Marino has assets and income. The estimated net worth of Cassandra Marino is $100 million. Her primary source of wealth is her career

Relationship Status

Cassandra Marino married Michael Marino. The couple has three children; one son named Luke and two daughters named Isabella and Francesca.

Social media

The beautiful interior design is active on social media, where she has a massive fan following., you can follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.