Casino Deposit Bonus Games at Bookmakers

It’s a war in bookmaker land. Every month new bookmakers are added and they all try to bind us as new players. For this they have one powerful weapon: the deposit bonus. The deposit bonus is a bookmaker bonus with which bookmakers give you a gift as soon as you deposit money into your account. This gift can, for example, consist of a free bet or increased odds. On this page, you can read everything about what the deposit bonus is, the conditions attached to it, and what the different types are. And at which non GamStop bookmaker you can find the best deposit bonus at the moment. Check out on JustUK more non Gamstop casino and betting options.

What Is the Deposit Bonus As a Welcome Bonus?

When you register with a non GamStop bookmaker for the first time, you will receive a welcome bonus. This is a gift with which the sportsbooks welcome you to their sites. There are different types of welcome bonuses, the most common form is the deposit bonus.

You receive this welcome bonus when you create an account with one of the legal non GamStop bookmakers and then deposit money into your account for the first time. After you have deposited money, the bookmaker will add money to your deposit.

You often have to meet certain conditions before you can withdraw your welcome bonus.

What Is the Deposit Bonus for Existing Players?

In addition to the deposit bonus for new players, non GamStop bookmakers sometimes offer a deposit bonus for existing players. These are often called reload bonuses, because you can use them to ‘top up’ your balance.

This bonus works exactly the same as the first deposit bonus. You deposit money into your account and the betting site multiplies your deposit by a certain percentage ranging from 10% to 100%.

What Types of Deposit Bonuses Available at Non GamStop Bookmakers?

Classic Deposit Bonus

With the classic deposit bonus, your first deposit is multiplied by a bonus percentage, that bonus amount is then added to the starting balance of your account. Normally you have to wager that bonus amount 5x to 15x, or wager, to clear it. This minimum wagering requirement differs per bookmaker.

Free Bets

Some bookmakers also offer free bets. Free bets and free credit can be converted into real money if you bet correctly and successfully on sporting events.

Odds Boost

When a bookmaker increases the odds for a match, this is called an ‘odds boost’. With this you can earn extra money with the match that has received the boost.

Risk-free Bets

Risk-free bet are rarely offered as a deposit bonus. With a risk-free bet, you place a sports bet for a certain amount. If you lose this bet, the bookmaker will refund the amount. This often takes the form of a bonus or a free bet.

Mobile Bonus

It is very common today for players to place their sports bets directly via their mobile phone. That is why some bookmakers want to encourage players to bet via an app as well. Mobile bonuses are not very common, but some bookmakers have an offer for players who make a first deposit via their mobile device.

How Do You Use the Deposit Bonus at the Non GamStop Bookmaker?

The deposit bonus traditionally consists of a bonus percentage that is added to your first deposit. That bonus percentage is usually 100%.

Below we give a fictitious example of a first deposit bonus and we walk through step by step how the bonus can be cleared.

Example: the bookmaker offers a 100% first deposit bonus up to a max of €100. The wagering requirements are: a minimum odds of 2.00 and a wagering requirement of 6x.

Register & Deposit

In this example you register with a bookmaker and deposit €50.

Sometimes you have to indicate during registration whether you want to use a bonus code if you have one.

The bookmaker will reward you after the deposit by adding €50 play money to your account.

Meet the Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirements are 6x, so the value of the bonus amount must be wagered 6 times. 6 x €50 = €300.

All sports bets you bet on must have a minimum odds of 2.00.

You can also wager the bonus amount on lower odds sporting events, but those bets will not count towards the minimum wagering requirement.

Claim Your Bonus

The money left over after the minimum wagering requirement has been met will be added to your account as real money.

There is also a deadline to fulfill the bonus conditions of the deposit bonus. So, don’t wait too long to claim your bonus.

What Is a Good Deposit Bonus?

To determine what a good deposit bonus is, you need to look at a number of factors. Bookmakers often have a number of conditions attached to their bonus. Check it out, determine which factors weigh the most for you and then choose your bonus. In general, you should always look closely at the following conditions:

Bonus Amount

Most bookmakers offer a bonus amount of €50 to €100 on the first deposit. However, there are also bookmakers that offer a deposit bonus of up to €250. It is worth comparing the best bookmakers.

Bonus Percentage

The bonus percentage has a major influence. This determines by what percentage your first bet is increased. With most bookmakers this will be 100%, but sometimes you will also find a lower or higher bonus percentage.

The Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirement determines how many times you must wager your first deposit before you receive a bonus. So, if the wagering requirement is 5x you have to wager five times your first deposit amount before you receive the bonus.