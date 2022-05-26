Every Fact You Want To Know about Carolina Gaitán

Carolina Gaitán is a Colombian actress and singer best known for leading roles in Celia, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, and several musicals at Colombia’s National Theater. Carolina lent her voice in the 2021 Disney animated film Encanto.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Carolina Del Pilar Gaitán Lozano

Date of birth: April 4, 1984

Place of birth: Villavicencio, Meta, Colombia.

Age: 28years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Aries

Occupation: Actress and Singer

Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicolas Moreno

Facebook: @carolinagaitanoficial

Instagram: @lagaita

Twitter: @CGaitanOficial

Net Worth: $100k to 1 million dollar

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Carolina Gaitán Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

● Carolina Gaitán Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

● Carolina Gaitán Bra size: 34A

● Carolina Gaitán Shoe size: Not Available

● Carolina Gaitán Body measurements: 29-24-31 inches

Further detail about Carolina Gaitán

● On April 4, 1984, Carolina was born Carolina Del Pilar Gaitán Lozano, in Villavicencio,

Meta, Colombia.

● Carolina went to the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York. However, not

much detail regarding her educational background, including the high school, is

available.

● Carolina has happily married her husband, Nicolas Moreno. On April 11, 2015, they tied

the knot in Miami.

● Carolina has an estimated net worth of $100k to 1 million dollars. Primarily her source of

income is her profession as an actress and singer.

● Carolina is a brilliant actress and singer. She got two Premios Tu Mundo from

Telemundo. She has starred in several series, including lead roles in Celia, Sin Senos Sí

Hay Paraíso, and Narcos, among many others.

● Carolina has also worked on several musicals at Colombia’s National Theater. As a

singer, she has lent her voice for various TV theme songs and has her album.

● Carolina also participated in The Greatest Showman promotional theme “This Is Me.”

● She is pretty active on social media. On Instagram, Carolina has 4.4M followers, while

she has 95.6k followers on Twitter.