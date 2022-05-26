Every Fact You Want To Know about Carolina Gaitán

Carolina Gaitán is a Colombian actress and singer best known for leading roles in Celia, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, and several musicals at Colombia’s National Theater. Carolina lent her voice in the 2021 Disney animated film Encanto.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Carolina Del Pilar Gaitán Lozano
Date of birth: April 4, 1984
Place of birth: Villavicencio, Meta, Colombia.
Age: 28years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Aries
Occupation: Actress and Singer
Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicolas Moreno
Facebook: @carolinagaitanoficial
Instagram: @lagaita
Twitter: @CGaitanOficial
Net Worth: $100k to 1 million dollar
All about the Body measurements of the actress
Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress
● Carolina Gaitán Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm
● Carolina Gaitán Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs
● Carolina Gaitán Bra size: 34A
● Carolina Gaitán Shoe size: Not Available
● Carolina Gaitán Body measurements: 29-24-31 inches
Further detail about Carolina Gaitán
● On April 4, 1984, Carolina was born Carolina Del Pilar Gaitán Lozano, in Villavicencio,
Meta, Colombia.
● Carolina went to the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York. However, not
much detail regarding her educational background, including the high school, is
available.
● Carolina has happily married her husband, Nicolas Moreno. On April 11, 2015, they tied
the knot in Miami.
● Carolina has an estimated net worth of $100k to 1 million dollars. Primarily her source of
income is her profession as an actress and singer.
● Carolina is a brilliant actress and singer. She got two Premios Tu Mundo from
Telemundo. She has starred in several series, including lead roles in Celia, Sin Senos Sí
Hay Paraíso, and Narcos, among many others.
● Carolina has also worked on several musicals at Colombia’s National Theater. As a
singer, she has lent her voice for various TV theme songs and has her album.
● Carolina also participated in The Greatest Showman promotional theme “This Is Me.”
● She is pretty active on social media. On Instagram, Carolina has 4.4M followers, while
she has 95.6k followers on Twitter.