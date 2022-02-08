Carol Wayne Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Carol Wayne was born Carol Marie Wayne on 6th September 1942 in Chicago, U.S. She started her professional career as a figure skater in Ice Capades when she was 15 years old. Her youngish family, named Nina Wayne, joined her for skates. Over time, The Wayne Sisters became the famous showgirls at Tropicana Resort & Casino of Folies Bergere in Las Vegas. After that, she followed her youngish family to Hollywood and started appearing in Television series. She was a notorious film and TV actress in America. Carol has made numerous appearances as Matinee Lady on The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson in Tea Time Movie sketches by Art Fern.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Carol Wayne Weight: 148lbs or (67 kg)

Carol Wayne Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches or (175 cm)

Carol Wayne Bra Size: 34 C

Carol Wayne Shoe Size: 8 US

Carol Wayne Body Measurements: 38-24-35 inches or 99-61-89 cm

Further critical details of the actress: