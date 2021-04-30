Carol Vorderman Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Carol Vorderman was born on 24th December 1960. Her birthplace is Bedfordshire, England. And she is the daughter of Edwina J. Davies and Tony Vorderman. Besides all, Carol Vorderman completed her early education at Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School. Moreover, after completing her school education, she went for her further studies in an engineering college, Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge. Carol Vorderman is also a famous media person. She hosted many programs. And she is well known for her hosting, which she performed during a game named because of the countdown. For this, she won the Pride of England Awards.

At the age of 24 years, she got married to Christopher Mather in 1985. After him, she married Patrick King in 1999. She has two children. (Katie was born in 1992, and Cameron was born in 1997).

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Carol Vorderman Weight: 55kg or (121lbs)

Carol Vorderman Height: 1.69 m

Carol Vorderman Shoe size: 10

Carol Vorderman Bra size: 32D

Carol Vorderman Body measurements: 36-27-35 inches or (92-69-90 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: