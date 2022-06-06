Every fact you need to know about Carlo Marks

Carlo Marks is famously known for the hit mystery drama Pretty Little Liars. He portrayed Ian Thomas as a coach of the Rosewood High field hockey team and a part of the N.A.T. Club when he attended Rosewood as a student.

Moreover, he rose to prominence after starring in the movie Scarecrow in the role of Eddie in 2013. He also played the famous role of David Peck in Chesapeake Shores, the Tv drama. His most recent appearance was on the T.V. series Christmas with Darling, Love at Sunset Terrace as Michael, and Love in stores as Noah.

Carlo did minor roles in Tv series such as Stargate Universe and G-Spot. He then got the double position in Smallville, which ran from 2008 and 2010. He performed in various other movies, including Awkward Office Secs Drugs, Encounter, and Indie Jonesing.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Carlo Marks

Date of birth: 24 August 1982

Place of birth: Tofino, British Columbia, Canada

Age: 40 years

Nationality: Canadian

Horoscope: Virgo

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: Shivani Ruparelia

Height: 6 feet and 1 inch or 184.6cm

Weight: 62kg or 137lbs

Instagram: @carlohmarks

Twitter: @Carlo_Marks

Net Worth: $1 Million- $ 5 Million

Further details about Carlo Marks

● On 24 August 1982, Carlo was born in Tofino, British Columbia, Canada. Carlo’s parents are immigrants from the U.S.

● His father belongs to Oregon, while his mother grew up in Canada, but they moved to Canada in the late ’70s.

● Carlo’s father was an actor and a director, and his mother was a fashion designer of a community theater they established once set in Tofino.

● Carlo grew up in show business with his sister and appeared in many plays throughout childhood.

● He got his bachelor’s degree from the University of Victoria, majoring in acting. Later, Carlo sharpened his acting skills in Vancouver by going to the Lyric School of Acting.

● He began his professional career in a community theater and made his on-screen debut in 2005 in the T.V. comedy series Pure Pwnage.

● In 2011, Carlo featured in the comedy movie 3 Times a Charm, where he played Chris Duvallin with other actors, Lexi Giovagnoli and Noelle Perris.

● Carlo has not hitched yet. However, he has been in a relationship with Shivani Ruparelia since 2017.

● Ruparelia has worked as an occasional therapist for 11 years at Mitchell Martin. Presently, she is the designer and the owner of Howl + Honey.

● Carl’s established career provided him with plenty of wealth. His net worth is $1 Million- $ 5 Million.