Carley Shimkus Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Carley Noelle Shimkus is professionally known as Carley Shimkus, was born on 7th November 1986. She is an American beautiful and gorgeous news anchor and journalist. Besides all, she served herself as a co-host on Fox Nation. Furthermore, she’s also a caption journalist at Fox & Musketeers and Fox & Musketeers First. Her parents’ names are Zulma Aponte Shimkus and Edward Shimkus, & she completed her studies at Quinnipiac University, where she met her Bachelor of Trades. Carley married to Peter Buchignani in 2015. She had a huge fan base following social media. And Carley Shimkus’s net worth is$ 1 million.

  • Carley Shimkus Weight: 116 lbs or (53kg)
  • Carley Shimkus Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches
  • Carley Shimkus Bra Size: 32 B
  • Carley Shimkus Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Carley Shimkus Body Measurements: unknown

  • Carley Shimkus Date of Birth: 7th November 1986
  • Carley Shimkus Age: 35 years
  • Carley Shimkus Eye color: Brown
  • Carley Shimkus Hair color: Blonde
  • Carley Shimkus Nationality: American
  • Carley Shimkus Horoscope: Scorpio
  • Carley Shimkus Spouse/Boyfriend: Peter Buchignani (m. 2015)
