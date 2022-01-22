Carley Shimkus Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Carley Noelle Shimkus is professionally known as Carley Shimkus, was born on 7th November 1986. She is an American beautiful and gorgeous news anchor and journalist. Besides all, she served herself as a co-host on Fox Nation. Furthermore, she’s also a caption journalist at Fox & Musketeers and Fox & Musketeers First. Her parents’ names are Zulma Aponte Shimkus and Edward Shimkus, & she completed her studies at Quinnipiac University, where she met her Bachelor of Trades. Carley married to Peter Buchignani in 2015. She had a huge fan base following social media. And Carley Shimkus’s net worth is$ 1 million.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Carley Shimkus Weight: 116 lbs or (53kg)

Carley Shimkus Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches

Carley Shimkus Bra Size: 32 B

Carley Shimkus Shoe Size: 8 US

Carley Shimkus Body Measurements: unknown

Further critical details of the actress: