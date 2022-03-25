Carley Shimkus Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Carley Shimkus is a professional news anchor and reported. She was born on 7th November 1986 in Long Valley, New Jersey, The United States. Her parents’ names are Edward Shimkus and Zulma Shimkus.

Her full name is Carley Noelle Shimkus and. She went the Quinnipiac University from 2005 to 2009. Carley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism. She married Peter Buchignani in 2015.

Shimkus has a massive fan following on social media. The estimated net worth of Carley is $1 million. Carley was promoted to associate producer with the FOX Business Network in 2012.

After that, Carley moved to the on-air side of the business and serves as headline reporter for Fox and Friends and Fox and Friends First, and appeared on Fox Nation.

Carley Shimkus Body Measurements

Carley Shimkus Weight: 53kg

Carley Shimkus Height: 5’10”

Carley Shimkus Bra size: 32B

Carley Shimkus Shoe size: 8 US

Personal Information

Carley Shimkus Birth Date: 7 November 1986

Carley Shimkus Age: 34 years

Carley Shimkus Nationality: American

Carley Shimkus Horoscope: Scorpio

Carley Shimkus Spouse/Boyfriend: Peter Buchignani

Carley Shimkus Eye color: Brown

Carley Shimkus Hair color: Blonde