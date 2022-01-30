Carice van’s Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Carice Van was born in Leiderdorp, Netherlands, on 5th September 1976. She studies at Maastricht Academy of Dramatic Trades. Moreover, she’s a Dutch actress and songster. Her full name is Carice Anouk van Houten. She’s the son of Theodore van Houten and Margje Strasse. She’s best known for her recreating part as Melisandre TV series Game of Thrones. She entered nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress. She made numerous excellent movies and T.V. like Goede daden Bij daylight Op weg, Black Butterflies, the Simpsons, etc.

  • Carice van Weight: 134lbs or (61 kg)
  • Carice van Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Carice van Bra Size: 38 B
  • Carice van Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Carice van Body Measurements: 34-24-33 inches or (86-61-84 cm)

  • Carice van Date of Birth: 5th September 1976
  • Carice van Age: 44 years
  • Carice van Eye color: Blue
  • Carice van Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Carice van Nationality: Dutch
  • Carice van Horoscope: Virgo
  • Carice van Spouse/Boyfriend: Sebastian Koch and Guy Pearce

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

