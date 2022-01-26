Reasons Why Closed Captioning for Education Is a Must

Education keeps getting better thanks to information technology. Today, students don’t have to travel overseas to join some of the best colleges. They can just sign up for online courses and pursue their favourite careers. But what if there are some sorts of the language barrier. This article looks into some of the reasons why closed captioning for education is necessary.

What Are Closed Captions

Closed captions are subtitles that usually cover the audio portion of a video. They provide an alternative to people who can’t hear or understand what is being said in a video.

The Supreme Court ruling has made closed captioning for education mandatory. Due to this ruling, all videos at educational institutions must have closed captions for deaf students and students with hearing problems.

How Closed Captions Benefit Students and Parents

Closed captions for education provide a valuable learning tool to anyone who needs extra support. The captioning is usually displayed on the bottom of the video, allowing students and parents to read what they may not understand easily. This also gives them the opportunity to watch videos without having to hear them.

There are also certain devices that can read closed captions when needed, making it easy for students and parents to understand what is being said in a video.

How Closed Captions Benefit Everyone Else

Closed captions for education can benefit everyone else too. They help speakers of other languages by providing subtitles that translate the words being said in a video.

Finally, closed captions for education help provide an alternative option to those who watch videos and movies during their leisure time. They also allow people to turn off the volume on their screens without having to miss out on everything that is going on in the video.

Importance of Closed Captioning in Learning

Now, let’s take a look at the relevance of closed captioning in the modern education setup. There are important lessons to be learned from such a close examination.

1. We Can Read While Listening

Listening to and reading text at the same time is not an easy task. It’s not impossible either, but people find it difficult. This is especially true when they have just started learning English or any other language and don’t have a strong grasp of it yet.

2. We Cannot Always Be by Our Speaker

People who have important speakers in their classes, especially those that are visually impaired, cannot always be by them. This is why closed captioning for education proves to be an invaluable asset as it allows them to watch the video from any spot in the classroom.

3. Audio Descriptions are Important

People who are hard of hearing, have no sensory problems or are just very old cannot always rely on the audio part of the video. This is why closed captioning for education provides them with an alternative that can be used to describe every scene in the video. This way, they don’t miss out on anything by just listening to the audio.

4. The Background Noise Cannot Always Be Turned Off

In a classroom setting, it is not possible that everyone can keep their phones off or turn off the background noise. This is why closed captioning for education makes it possible for them to read subtitles without making a sound.

5. We Cannot Always Concentrate

This is true for every person in the world. Sometimes, people are not able to concentrate on what they are doing. This may happen when one has gone through a hectic day at work. Closed captioning for education allows students to learn in this stressful situation because they can watch the video and read the text at their own pace.

Closing Thoughts

Closed captioning for education is still a very young concept, but it has indeed given students and teachers all around the world another way to learn. It is no longer limited to people who are hard of hearing or have sensory problems. Now, everyone can benefit from closed captions. Online captioning is not something that anyone can do. Suppose you need professional services, be sure to get in touch with trusted individuals in the video captioning industry. Most of them will provide you with amazing service at an affordable rate.