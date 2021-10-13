Can CBD Help With Gym Injuries?

Have you ever been working out and suddenly felt a twitch as if you turned the wrong way? What about post-workout? Did you feel so sore that getting off the couch was a chore?

The truth is that your cool-down routine after exercising is just as important as the gains you’re making at the gym.

Beyond traditional stretching, ice packs, and heating pads, some gym rats are finding that CBD products are helping to quell some of their pain.

Understanding CBD

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the compound found in hemp plants that are linked to the calming properties associated with marijuana use. It has emerged in recent years as a natural alternative to over-the-counter and prescription medications for helping deal with symptoms of certain ailments.

While still commonly used in oil form, CBD is now popping up in just about every product you can imagine, including salves, balms, edibles, and even carbonated beverages.

Heck, even CBD dog treats are now available for your four-legged friend.

If you are considering using CBD as part of a post-gym regimen, be sure to consult with your primary care physician or another member of your medical care team first. This will ensure that certain CBD products do not interact poorly with other medications or any other parts of your wellness routine. This will also give you time to assess the severity of the injuries that you may have experienced in the gym, or allow you to understand that a lighter dosage is the best way to start using CBD oil or other items.

CBD for Soreness

One of the common uses of CBD has been to deal with soreness that may be brought on by pre-existing conditions or common gym injuries. Leg extensions and squats, when not performed correctly, can leave even the most active of athletes in significant pain.

CBD products may help reduce chronic pain brought on by these nagging injuries by impacting endocannabinoid receptor activity and interacting with the body’s neurotransmitters.

The human body contains a specialized system called the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in regulating a variety of functions including pain and immune system response.

CBD oil has been used by some for the specific intent of quelling their aches. With muscle soreness post-workout, some avid gym-goers have found the same success as an everyday person in finding that their body returned to a sort of reset when adding CBD into a post-workout routine. This allows them to avoid the need for ibuprofen or other meds while feeling ready to get back in the gym the next day.

CBD for Relaxation

Whether it’s CBD cream or anytime gummies, companies like FAB CBD have received favorable reviews on their top-notch products, including from athletes who just want to make sure they are ready to get back to their workout without having to rely on an unscheduled rest day. Much like the use of the cannabis plant, CBD users have also found that oils and other items have helped to curb stress and bring about an aura of relaxation.

By relaxing the mind and body post-exercise, an athlete can use that ease and turn it into a restful night’s sleep. As part of a preventative wellness lifestyle, even a hardcore athlete can unwind after an intense day of lifting.

Some have seen the benefits of CBD to better maintain their daily lives. Be sure to take things light with dosage, but don’t hesitate to explore the products that are out there. Edible treats are maybe a bit more welcome after a long exercise period. Whether your taste buds are more suited to peanut butter or to citrus, you may find a CBD snack that’s right for you.