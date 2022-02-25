Biography

Camila Sodi Body Measurements, career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Camila Sodi is a popular singer, model, and actress who was born on 14 May 1986. Her birthplace is Mexico. Her real name is Camila Ía González Sodi and her parents’ names are Ernestina Sodi and Fernando González Parra. Sodi was raised along with her two siblings named Tessa Ía and Naian Gonzalez Norvind, and they’re both actresses.

Career

Camila began her career with the tv series “Inocente de ti” in 2004. She also appeared in another tv series “Señorita Pólvora” and “A que no me dejas” as Paulina Murat in 2015. Moreover, in other series, “Luis Miguel: The Series” and in “Wild District” 2019 and in 2020, “Lambs Among Wolves” are 9included.

Not only tv series, she also played the role in movies. In her famous movies, El búfalo de la noche, Niñas mal, Déficit, El despertar, Amor de mis amores, El placer es mio, and many others are included.

Camila Sodi Body Measurements

Full Name

Camila Ía González Sodi

Date of Birth 

14 May 1986

Sodi Age

35 years old

Birthplace

Mexico, USA

Profession

Actress, Model, Singer

Height

5’3”

Weight 

56 kg

Bra Size

34 B

Body Measurements

34-26-34 inches

Shoe Size

7 US

Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend

Diego Luna

Net Worth 

$4 million

Relationship Status

Camila Sodi married Diego Luna in 2008, who also belongs to tv industry and is an actor, producer, and director as well. Diego has been seen in many tv series and Hollywood movies such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Terminal. The couple Camila and Luna has two children and living happy life.

Net Worth

Camila Sodi and her husband Diego Luna both have a successful career. According to reports, the estimated bet worth of Camila Sodi is $4 million. Her net worth comes from his acting and modeling career.

