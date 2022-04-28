Bryce Maximus James: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Bryce Maximus James is the son of the famous American basketball player Lebron James and

businesswoman Savannah. He is also a rising basketball player. In fact, James has formally

started playing the game from his academy and different associations.

Biography and Body Measurements

Likewise, Bryce is the alternate child of the couple. He has a family and a family as well. You can

constantly see him on Lebron’s Instagram account.

Bryce Maximus James (born on 14th June 2007) is the son of famed NBA player Lebron James.

He the age of 12 times old. Also, his wheel sign is Gemini.

Bryce stands at the height of 5 feet and 2 inches long. He still has the abundance of time to

grow. Likewise, with a pater who 6 feet and 9 inches tall, there& no mistrustfulness that Bryce

will grow into an elevated and handsome man.

 Name; Bryce Maximus James

 Birthday: 14th June 2007

 Age: 12 years

 Gender: Male

 Height: 5 feet 2 inches

 Weight: N/A

 Nationality: American

 Profession: A basketball player

 Parents: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

 Siblings: Bronny and Zhuri

 Net Worth: 480 million dollars

 Education: Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles

 Instagram: N/A

 Twitter: N/A

Quick Facts about Bryce Maximus

 As for now, Bryce Maximus James does not enjoy Wiki runners. Although, we do know

that he is a native of America. Hence, he is an American national.

 Moreover, Savannah Brinson and LeBron James got married on 14th September 2013.

 His father, LeBron, is a basketball player, and Savannah, his mother, is a

businesswoman.

 Bryce has 2 siblings from his parents. He has an aged family named Bronny James and a

youngish family named Zhuri James.

 He is presently attending Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Likewise, he plays

basketball in his academy as well.

 Following his memoir, James is formerly following his father's steps. Bryce is also

notorious for being an excellent shooter.

 Due to his gift, he gets offers to play for different clubs. He has formerly played for

Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

 His father has a net worth of 480 million dollars. Therefore, Bryce will inherit this

quantum of net worth from him and his siblings.

 He is not active on social media right now. Also, he is absent from both Instagram and

Twitter. We hope we will soon see him on social apps.