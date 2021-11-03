Brooke Baldwin Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Brooke Baldwin was born on 12th July 1979 in Atlanta, U.S. She got her studies at The Westminster Schools from the University of North Carolina. And here, she earned her bachelor’s degree and Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Brooke is an American journalist and TV host. Her Occupation is a news anchor.

Moreover, in 2001, she moved towards an acting career at WVIR-TV in Virginia. She joined CNN, the American newsroom, in 2008. In July 2017, she revealed that she engaged James Fletcher in an interview, a famous English producer. And then she married him in May 2018.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Brooke Baldwin Weight: 138 lbs or (63 kg)

Brooke Baldwin Height: 5’9 ″ (175 cm)

Brooke Baldwin Bra Size: 34 B

Brooke Baldwin Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Brooke Baldwin Body Measurements: 36-26-36 inches or (91-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: