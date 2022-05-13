Every fact you need to know about Broderick Harvey Jr.

The American entrepreneur Broderick Harvey has always remained in the public eye since childhood as he was the son of the famous comedian, businessman, and entertainer Steve Harvey. His father has won five PrimeTime Emmy Awards For his fabulous hosting skills.

He is the youngest son of his parents however he has 4 more siblings from his father’s second and third marriages. He made his debut on television with Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1990. His source of income is not only his skills but he too owns his own clothing

brand. This earned him a net worth of $2 million. Currently, he is 29 years old but has never been found dating anyone.

Biography & Body Statistics

Full name: Broderick Harvey Jr.

Date of birth: 29 April 1991

Place of birth: United States

Age: 30 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Christian

Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm

Weight: 77 kg or 169 lbs

Occupation: Shoe & Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur

Education: got an Arts degree from the prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta

Parents: Steve Harvey, Marcia Harvey

Siblings: Karli Harvey, Brandi Harvey, Jason Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Lori Harvey

Instagram: @bharvwith

Twitter: @itsBharv

Facebook:

Net Worth: Around 5 Million US Dollars

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Facts about Broderick Harvey Jr.

● Broderick is the son of a famous American Comedian, Entertainer, and Businessman Steve Harvey

● His father got almost 5 awards for hosting different TV shows including Steve, Steve Harvey Show, and Family Feud

● He is a great fashion enthusiast who also owns a well-known clothing brand, “Need Money Not Friends” which has different outlets around the country

● Before that, he also founded a photography company, B.Harv Photography, in the year 2009 which is still operating for taking awesome portraits and capturing memorable moments

● Broderick also got the arts from the prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in 2014 to begin his career as a designer

● Broderick prefers to keep his personal life private so no one knows about his romantic relationships

● He is also inactive on social media and rarely uploads pictures of himself or his family