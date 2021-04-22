Brianna Keilar Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Brianna Keilar is a talented Hollywood actress. She was born on 21st September 1980. Moreover, her birthplace is Canberra, ACT, and Australia. Her father’s name is Miriam Allen Keilar, and her mother’s name is Glenn Keilar. Moreover, her mother belongs to America, and her father belongs to Australia. Keilar got her graduate degree from the University of California. She is an American journalist and anchor for CNN in Washington. On 2nd May 2009, she married Dave French, but she divorced him one year later in 2011. In 2016 she announced that she engaged Fernando Lujan, the National Security Council (NSC) director at the white house. After marriage, they need one child who was born on 8th June 2018.

Brianna Keilar Weight: 64 Kg and (141 lbs)

Brianna Keilar Height: 5 Feet and 10 inches or (1.78 m)

Brianna Keilar Bra size: 34D

Brianna Keilar Shoe size: 7.5

Brianna Keilar Body measurements: 36-26-37 inches or (91-66-94 cm)

Other critical details of the actress: