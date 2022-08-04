Bree Turner Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

A popular dancer and actress, Bree Turner, is an American born on 10 March 1977. her full name is Bree Nicole Turner, and best recognized for her role as Rosalee on Grimm. Her birthplace is Palo Alto, California, where she was raised and graduated from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California. Bree was selected as the 1994 Homecoming Queen and attended King’s College London and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Career

Turner first role was noted in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and then in the same year was cast on MTV’s late-night compendium series ‘ Undressed,’

She did advertisements for Khaki country and Khaki-a-go-go and Dr. Pepper. Bree became a background dancer in movies such as The Big Lebowski 1988 and in Austin Powers: The undercover agent Who Shagged Me 1999.

Also, Bree appeared in the Wedding Planner 2001, Joe Diet, and American Pie 2 in the same year. Another leading role was in Bring It on Again in 2004. Most of the fame she got from the role Rosalee on Grimm that is an American delusion police procedural drama and created through Stephen chippie and Jim, and David Greenwalt and produced through commonplace television for NBC.

Moreover, Bree turner appeared in independent films in which True Vinyl of 2000 and the backyard dogs are included. In her recurring roles, ABC sitcom Spin City, UPN sitcom Moesha, CBS drama Cold Case, Love& Secrets are included.

Bree Turner Body Measurements

Full Name Bree Nicole Turner Date of Birth March 10, 1977 Age 44 Birthplace Palo Alto, California Profession dancer and actress Height 5’7” Weight 70kg Bra Size 34 B Body Measurements 34-24-34 inches Shoe Size 7 US Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Justin Saliman Net Worth $3 million

Relationship Status

Bree turner married Justin Salman, who is an orthopedic doctor. The couple tied the knot in Santa Monica. But turner filed for divorce in March 2008.

Net Worth

According to the sources, her annual salary is over $200 thousand. Therefore, reports say the estimated net worth of Bree Turner is $3 million.