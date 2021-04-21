Whether you have been diagnosed with a mental disorder or simply looking to feel a bit better in your day-to-day life, simple changes can make the world of difference.

Of course, therapy and various medications can help but lifestyle changes can also help to eliminate a poor mood, however, you also need to address various lifestyle factors if you are to be successful.

In addition to lifting your mood, making positive life changes can be empowering. It does not need to be a complete overhaul; you will be surprised by the impact a small change can make.

5 lifestyle changes to boost your mood

Change your diet and get active

Incorporating wholefoods into your diet will give your body the vitamins and nutrients needs for improved cognitive functioning. This includes leafy greens, whole grains, legumes, seafood and red meats. They contain zinc, magnesium, fatty acids and folate. Berries, dark chocolate and tea contain polyphenols which are beneficial to brain functioning.

When it comes to exercising, finding simple ways to get moving will get you active and promote the release of endorphins – the body’s feel-good hormone.

Take control of your vices

Drinking problems and other forms of substance abuse can affect your mental health. You need to take control and reduce your consumption of these harmful substances. Not only will it help you overcome your addiction, but it also comes with a lot of health benefits.

Rest and sleep are important

A lot of the time, poor mood can result in insomnia. Find ways to improve the quality of your sleep to help you feel a lot more energised and happier during the day. Set a bedtime and wake up time and try to get into the habit of sticking to it. It is also important to reduce caffeine consumption before bed. Reducing exposure to light and screens when getting ready for bed will also help you get a better night’s rest.

In addition to sleeping, finding to time to rest and relax will also go a long way in helping you feel better and boost your mood.

Spend some time outside

The great outdoors has been proven to have a positive impact on our mood. As sunlight exposure increases the production of serotonin. It also increases vitamin D levels in the body that has been found to have an impact on our mental health. It also creates a quick break from reality and can help you to regroup.

Do not be afraid to ask for help

Professional help is always advisable, and no amount of lifestyle changes can change that. If you start to feel overwhelmed, speak to someone you trust to help process your emotions.

Take it easy on yourself

We’ve all experienced ups and downs in our lives, it is completely normal. Allow yourself to feel your emotions, such as the excitement when you play horses today. But when they become the opposite of fun and too intense, please speak to your doctor about what you are feeling.