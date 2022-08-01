Bob Dole started his political career by serving as a member of the Kansas state council (1951 – 53) and latterly served four terms as carrying out a position for Russell County.

Moreover, from 1961 to 1969, Dole served as a member of the American House of Representatives. Furthermore, he served in the U.S from 1969 to 1996. Senate, where he earned titles as nonage leader and maturity leader.

Bob Dole: Personal Life and Family

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole was born on 22nd July 1923 in Russell, Kansas. As a traveling salesman, Dole’s mama, Bina, vended Songster sewing machines and vacuum cleaners. Moreover, Dole had one family, Kenny, and two sisters, Norma Jean and Gloria.

In the 1930s, when the Great Depression hit, he had to try to make ends meet. Furthermore, his family moved into the basement of their home and rented out the upstairs to oilfield workers. Dole’s parents inseminated in him their values of hard work and immolation, and both of those would play a large part in Dole’s afterlife. His parents also gave him solid religious parenting. Dole formerly explained, “As a youthful man in a small city, my parents tutored me to keep my trust in God, not government, and noway confuse the two.”

Веіng bоrn on 22nd July 1923, Bob Dole is 98 times old as of moment’s date 5th January 2022. His height is 6.5 feet. Also, he weighs 97 Kg.

Bob Dole: Wiki

Full Nаmе: Rоbеrt Јоѕерh Dоlе

Gеndеr: Маlе

Аgе: 98 уеаrѕ

Віrth Dаtе: 22nd Јulу 1923

Віrth Рlасе: Ruѕѕеll, Каnѕаѕ, U.Ѕ.

Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Неіght: 6 fееt 5 іnсhеѕ

Wеіght: 97kg

Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Wіfе/Ѕроuѕе (Nаmе): Рhуllіѕ Ноldеn (m 1948-dіv 1972) and Еlіzаbеth Наnfоrd (1975)

Сhіldrеn/Кіdѕ (Ѕоn аnd Dаughtеr): Robin (dаughtеr)

Bob Dole: Professional Career

The early 1950s marked the morning of Dole’s prestigious career as a public functionary, which lasted for five decades. Dole held the forenamed state council seat. Later on, he handled the county attorney of Russell County.

Moreover, he was motivated to run for a seat in the U.S. in 1961. Because he had little name recognition outside of his home county, his crusade featured similar gimmicks as a womanish singing group called Dolls for Dole.

Bob Dole: Marital Status

Bob Dole is a family man and got married to his first wife, Phyllis Holden in 1948. Phyllis Holden is a therapist who was working at a veteran’s hospital situated in Battle Creek, Michigan. Later on, Bob married with Phyllis and they had their first born daughter named Robin. The couple then later divorced on 11th January 1972. Moreover, Phyllis died in 2008.

Bob Dole then met his current wife Elizabeth in 1972. The couple got married on 6th December 1975. And they have not been blessed with a baby child yet.

Bob Dole: Net Worth

Well, Bob Dole was an American politician. He had a net worth of 40 million dollars at his death. That was a concerted net worth with his widow, Elizabeth Dole. However, Bob Dole left his fans on 5th December 2021 at the age of 98.