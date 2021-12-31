Bitcoin casinos in Japan 2021

Got some bitcoin and want to play in a casino?

No problem! In our list you will find the best in Japan. All casinos on the list offer payment in bitcoin and many of them additionally allow you to deposit in many other cryptocurrencies as well.

Advantages of a Bitcoin Casino

There are several reasons why you should choose a bitcoin casino in Japan over a traditional fiat currency casino.

You, Will, Play With Lower Fees

The fees for playing at a Japanese Bitcoin casino are lower than other payment methods.

In fact, some of the BTC casinos we’ve listed don’t even charge any fees for depositing cryptocurrencies into your account.

This is because bitcoins are much safer and provide a higher level of privacy combined with an increase in value over time. For this reason, casinos are really happy for you to play with your cryptocurrencies instead of fiat currencies.

You should know that depending on your cryptocurrency exchange, there may be fees that apply to the transfer of bitcoin between your player account and the exchange’s wallet.

Encryption For Privacy

Your money is much safer when playing at a Bitcoin casino, as all transactions made on the Bitcoin blockchain are completely encrypted.

The blockchain itself is quite complicated to explain, but rest assured that you are safe by choosing bitcoin as your deposit method for casino transactions.

Fast Withdrawals of Your Winnings

Bitcoin withdrawals are super-fast when you want to collect your winnings.

Withdrawals are usually processed within seconds of the casino approving your withdrawal request, and this is again thanks to the powerful blockchain network that bitcoin sits on.

And if you’re an experienced online gambler, you’ll know the importance of quick withdrawals without the ability to cancel before the money is spent.

Bitcoin Casino Disadvantages

Of course, not everything is perfect when using Bitcoin, but there are some disadvantages, and we’ll list them all below.

No Backup Copy If Your Bitcoins Are Lost

If you have Bitcoins, you are most likely aware that you need a very secure exchange and sometimes users have physical hardware wallets to keep their Bitcoins safe.

If you lose your Bitcoins, for example, by sending them to the wrong Bitcoin address or you lose access to your wallet/exchange, there is no way to get your Bitcoins back and they are lost forever.

This is why it’s especially important to have a Bitcoin exchange you trust and keep all your security information accurate and passwords etc very safe.

Volatility of Cryptocurrencies

If you currently own Bitcoins, I bet you are aware that cryptocurrency can fluctuate a lot in the short term compared to traditional fiat currencies.

This is something that can be both an advantage and a disadvantage, but we wanted to put it in the disadvantage section because it can diminish the amount of win value you will have compared to the amount deposited.

For example, if you deposit $500 into a wallet and win a large amount, the next day you may still have less value in your account due to Bitcoin volatility.

This is something that you simply have to deal with when using cryptocurrencies. They are simply more volatile.

Not Accepted Everywhere

However, Bitcoin is not a globally accepted currency with which you can make purchases anywhere, even if it is becoming accepted in more and more places every day.

This means that when you win at a Bitcoin casino and withdraw your winnings, you can either spend them on limited services and products that support BTC payments, or you have to exchange them for fiat money for a fee.

However, in our opinion, it is Bitcoin that is the ideal currency for online casinos in Japan, as most of the time you will only have the money you can afford to lose in Bitcoin.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Bitcoin Casino

You want to make sure you are choosing the best cryptocurrency casino with bitcoin/Litecoin/altcoins when you make a deposit with BTC in Japan.

We have put together a checklist for you that you can use to find the best alternative for you.

If you want to deposit a specific cryptocurrency, make sure that the casino you choose accepts deposits in that cryptocurrency. Otherwise, make sure you exchange the cryptocurrency you want to deposit into BTC and then deposit it at the online casino.

What games do they offer? It’s a good idea to take a look at the supported casino games at the casino in question, and that they use reputable software to avoid scam casinos (we’ve already done this for you in our test when choosing bitcoin casinos from our list.

If you’re planning to claim a bitcoin casino bonus, make sure you check the bonus terms and conditions before depositing so they’re not too difficult to claim.

Restricted countries. Make sure the casino supports the country you live in before depositing, as this is your responsibility.

Bitcoin Casino Reviews

At QYTO we put a lot of work into reviewing the casinos we list. Our bitcoin casino reviews are carefully crafted by our team of experts, and you can clearly see their score based on the positions they have in our list of the best BTC casinos.

In our reviews, you can see what cryptocurrencies and bonuses they offer, as well as three good features that the casino has, to make your decision easier.

Bitcoin No Deposit Bonuses

So, there are deposit bonuses for most bitcoin casinos out there.

However, Bitcoin no deposit bonuses are harder to come by, when you scroll through our list you will see BTC casinos that have no deposit bonus codes or free spins marked “no deposit” so you know which they are.

Keep in mind that most casinos require a deposit to withdraw money due to compliance, regardless of whether you received a no deposit cryptocurrency bonus.

Opportunities to Earn Free BTC

Many of our visitors love free stuff, and who among us doesn’t!

That’s why many people who come to this site want to get a free BTC casino bonus when they come here.

The good news is that it is practically free if you request the free BTC bonus.

However, since in most cases they require you to make a small deposit with the necessary AML condition – you will be risking your own money to withdraw your free bitcoins.

With regards to this, it’s not quite true that it’s 100% free BTC, as you will have to make a deposit and place a bet eventually to withdraw your winnings.

Are Japanese Bitcoin Casinos Legal?

So is it all legal?

Yes, it is legal!

Each country has its own regulations or none at all when it comes to online casinos.

It is your responsibility to make sure that the license used by the bitcoin casino is legal in your country.

Otherwise, you can always go abroad and use this list while you are abroad in a country where you are not restricted from playing at a BTC licensed casino.