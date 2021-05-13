Billy Blanks Net Worth, Measurements, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Billy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was suffering from undiagnosed dyslexia whole growing up. Basically, Blanks was born with anomaly hip joints that impaired movement. It made him a clumsy child, and he did not excel at athletics. He saw a Bruce Lee movie when he decided to become a martial arts champion. His full name is Billy Wayne Blanks and born on 1st September 1995.

Billy Blanks Measurements

The American fitness trainer and actor is 64 years old, in Pennsylvania, United States. His height is 6 feet.

Professional Life

Billy Blanks was hired as a security guard for Catherine Beach. It was a film named Driving Force that was a film shot in Manila during political unrest. He impressed the film producers and played a supporting role in it. Moreover, Blanks worked on many martial arts movies such as ing of the Kickboxers and Bloodfist.

Besides, he made an appearance in Tony Scott’s film, “ The Last Boyscout.” In this movie, he was a football player on the brink of self-destruction. In the 1997 film, another one, Kiss the Girls, came in to play a fantastic role.

Billy Blanks was running his business taekwondo studio when he develops the Tae Bo Workout program. It was located in Quincy, Massachusetts. After that, he opened his own fitness center in Los Angeles. Blanks had plans to attract well-known celebrity clients such as Paula Abdul. However, his program’s popularity increased day by day, and his workout videos became a major cultural phenomenon.

Personal Life

Billy Blan married Gayle H.Godfrey in 1974, and at that time, he was in his twenties. He adopted Godfrey’s daughter Shellie, and she is prominent in his videos because she is a martial artist herself. Besides, the couple had a son named Billy Blanks, Jr.

The marriage remained for 33 years and then ended up in 2008. The reason for divorce was irreconcilable differences. Moreover, Billy also had another daughter with his Japanese interpreter, and the daughter’s name is Angelika. In 2009, he married Tomoko Sato and adopted her daughters Erika Peterson and Marriott.

Billy Blanks identified as a Christian and released his special line of workouts titles “Believer’s series in which supplemental motivational prayers and additional Christian components are included.

The fitness guru sold his home in 2001, located in Hidden Hills. The house was sold out to an unknown purchase for $7,300,000. He made a joint purchase with his wife for only $1400,000 and constructed the massive estate. Well, he tries to sell it for the sum of $11.5 million but ended up for $7,300,000.

Billy Blanks Net Worth

The American fitness trainer has a net worth of $20 million. He invented his Tae Bo exercise program that became the big fitness craze in America. More than 1.5 million VHS tapes were sold out in the first year and generate $80 million in sales. Tae Bo’s total revenue was over $150 million.