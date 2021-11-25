Bill Arriaga Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Career, and More!

Bill Arriaga is such a mystery as he does not appear with any social recognition or status. Therefore, many people do not know him much. He got fame after being introducing himself as the spouse of the famous artist and drummer Suzette Quintanilla.

Nowadays, he is famous as the husband of this artist. Moreover, his wife is the sister of old instrumentalist Selena Quintanilla.

Bill Arriaga: Wiki

Name: Bill Arriaga

Age: 50-60

Gender: Male

Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Weight: 68 Kg

Nationality: American

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Married/Single: Married

Wife: Suzette Quintanilla (m. 1993)

Children: Jovan Arriaga

Bill Arriaga: Net Worth

He has a net worth of $ 1.5 million dollars.

Bill Arriaga: Social Media

He has not an active person on his social media. However, he created an Instagram account hardly ever. And the viewers can find his shots there over time.

Bill Arriaga: Relationships

Bill Arriaga is in a good relationship with Suzette Quintanilla. They start dating in 1993. And in March 1998, the couple has a kid named Jovan Arriaga.