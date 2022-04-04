Bianca Haase Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Bianca Haase is a famous American actress who was born on 20th June 1974. She was born in the USA and attended the University of Southern California. After that, she got a business and communication degree in 2011.

Basically, she is best known for Hot Tub Time Machine and Terrordctyl. Bianca has massive fan followers on her social media accounts, such as on Instagram, she has 28k followers. On Twitter, she has 4.3k followers and 15k on Facebook.

The estimated net worth of Bianca is $800 thousand. Besides, the most viewed tv series of Bianca Haase was from LA to Vegas in 2018. She is in a relationship with Brock O’Hurn, a famous American actor, model, and fitness trainer.

They also shared some pictures on social media in 2018. But now they are not sharing too much information regarding it.

Bianca Haase Body Measurements



Bianca Haase Weight: 134 lbs (61 kg)

Bianca Haase Height: 5’3″

Bianca Haase Bra size: 34C

Bianca Haase Shoe size: 10 US

Bianca Haase Body measurements: 37-26-37 inches

Personal Information

Bianca Haase Date of Birth: 20 June 1974

Bianca Haase Age: 45 years

Bianca Haase Nationality: American

Bianca Haase Spouse/Boyfriend: Brock O’Hurn

Bianca Haase Eye color: Dark brown

Bianca Haase Hair color: Dark brown

