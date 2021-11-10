 Best Game Projectors

When it comes to the choice between screen size and cost, there comes another, better solution. What is it? The good old projector, of course! What’s more, projectors even have some advantages over TVs, which we will, of course, overview in our article on the best gaming projectors.

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 NPX 642

The NeoPix Ultra 2 is a very compact projector, so you can place it in any room and turn it into a makeshift movie theater or game room while playing the best medieval games PS4.

Features

Good set of technologies. Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 can project a 1080p image, has its own operating system with a number of preinstalled apps, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, YouTube, Netflix. When using it you don’t even need an external picture source!

Durability. The powerful LED lamp provides up to 30,000 hours of playback before you need to replace it. If you use the projector 4 hours a day, it will last 20 years! In addition, the LED light source is more economical than conventional lamps in projectors.

JVC DLA-NZ7

JVC DLA-NZ7 outputs a picture in 8K resolution with an image size of 60×200 inches. A game of this quality will give you the most profound level of immersion. But, to play it, you need a very powerful PC or a modern game console. Still, it’s worth it – they say you only need to see it once.

Features

Picture Quality. 8K, need I say more? The projector accepts input at either 8K resolution at 60 fps or 4K resolution at 120 fps, which is pretty incredible for gaming!

Advanced Technology. No one will be surprised to see HDR support these days (though JVC DLA-NZ7 can do it, as the projector has the full support of HDR10+ standard), and the HDMI 2.1 connector is something new! Thanks to the latest version of the video input model, it is able to play the video with high resolution and frame rate without delays. The data is transmitted at 48 Gbit / sec.

Acer H6541BD

This home projector will delight its owner with its outstanding brightness – 4000 lumens, as well as FullHD format playback. On top of that, it has a special soccer mode designed for sports matches and improved color reproduction.

Features

Wireless projection. You can send images to the Acer H6541BD “over the air” without having to connect to a projector. However, the device has a full set of interfaces, so you can connect to it via VGA, HDMI, and other connectors if necessary.

3D. The device supports a 3D playback mode that brings the picture simply to life. But keep in mind that you will need special glasses to consume three-dimensional content.

Epson Ef-11

The Epson EF-11 is a very compact and lightweight projector that you can place on any surface and get a picture with a diagonal of almost 4 meters with 1080p resolution. It produces a contrasting picture without the rainbow effect, consumes little power, and makes little or no noise. It is one of the best projectors for home use.

Features

Epson 3LCD technology. Epson has specifically developed its own technology that delivers high-quality color reproduction, high brightness of white, and eliminates the rainbow effect.

Extensive customization options. This model can be connected to anything, and its adjustment possibilities are amazing. You can tweak the geometry of the picture, shift, zoom in and out, adjust the color, and set other options.

Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 2040

Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 2040 is a medium-focus projector designed, as the name suggests, to make up a home theater. It boasts a nice white body design, compactness, and lightweight.

Features