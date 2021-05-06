Bérénice Marlohe Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Bérénice Marlohe was born on 19th May 1979, and her birthplace in Paris, France. She is a French actress. Her full and real name is Bérénice Lim Marlohe. She got her studies at French Arts School and National Superior Conservatory. However, it is a collage of music and dance in Paris. She starts pursuing her acting career with a short film named La Discordance. And after this, a television drama Pas de secrets entre nous. She is best known for the movie Skyfall. In this movie, Bérénice Marlohe played the role of Bond girl. Moreover, this film generates revenue of more than 100 million at the box office worldwide.

Bérénice Marlohe Weight: 57 Kg or (126)

Bérénice Marlohe Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Bérénice Marlohe Shoe size: 10

Bérénice Marlohe Bra size: 36B

Bérénice Marlohe Body measurements: 35-25-35 Inches or (88-63-88 CM)

