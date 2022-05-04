Biography

Every fact you need to know about Bella Zahra Murphy

By Tony Altidore 0

Bella Zahra Murphy is the celebrity personality and actress of popular Hollywood actor Eddie
Murphy. She came into the limelight because of her parents. Her mother’s name is Nicole
Murphy, who is not only a fashion model-actress and also a businesswoman as well.
Bella was born on 29th January 2000 in Los Angeles, United States. At this time, she is 29 years
old and enjoying life with her parents and six siblings.
Bella is spending a luxurious life on her father  net worth. No one knows about her net worth.
She is just focusing on her career; therefore, there are no rumors about her relationship status.

Bella Zahra Murphy
Bella Zahra Murphy

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza
Date of birth:  29th January 2002
Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States
Age: 19 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Aquarius
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @bellamurphy.
Net Worth: approx.: $160 (father’s net worth)
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Bella Zahra Murphy
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
 Weight: 53kg
 height: 5’6”
 shoe size: Not Available
 body measurements: 33-24-33

Facts about Bella Zahra Murphy

 Bella Zahra Murphy, the famous actress, became popular because of the movie Coming
to America 2.
 The interesting thing is that in coming to America 2, she appeared with her father, Eddie
Murphy.
 Bella portrayed the role of Omma film that aired on 5th March 2021.
 The exact income is unknown yet. Her father is a famous actor, and his net worth is
$2200 million.

 She is the daughter of well-known Nicole Mitchell Murphy, who has a net worth of $160
million.
 Bella Zahra is active on social media and has a massive fan following on social media;
almost 7.3k followers are on Instagram.
 Bella is 19 years old now and grew up along with her six siblings named Zola Ivy
Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Bria Murphy, Miles, Eric and Christian Murphy.
 According to reports, she is not married and not in a relationship yet. Bella is just
focusing on her career.

Bella Zahra Murphy
Bella Zahra Murphy

Bella Zahra Murphy

Bella Zahra Murphy
Bella Zahra Murphy
Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

Lyric Lewis: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Biography

Dreka Gates: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Kobi Tai: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Biography

All you need to know about Anna Khachiyan