Biography

Becky G Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

By Christina Debby 0

Becky G is a professional rapper, songwriter, and actress who was born on 2nd March 1997 in Inglewood, California, United States. The multitalented Becky is the daughter of Frank Gomez and Alejandra Alex Games.

Her full birth name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, but she is famous as Becky G. Some people called her an Internet child because she uses Youtube efficiently. Becky Shows her talents and recognition in these videos. Her first even song album Mala Santa released on 17th October 2019.

 

In her best Songs, Oath, and Becky, The Monster Remix are included. Besides her singing career, Becky performed in many movies and tv series such as Power Rangers, Gnome Alone, Teens Wanna Know, La Voz— Argentina, etc.

Becky won many awards in which American Music awards and Gardel awards are listed. On the journey of success, she faced some financial crises.

When she started her career, she took a break by playing baseball and soccer. According to her, success comes by being patient with yourself and with the people around you. Becky G was in a relationship with Austin Mahone in 2015, and in 2016, she was involved with Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G

 

Becky G Body Measurements

Becky G Weight:48kg
Becky G Height: 5 ft
Becky G Bra size: 36B
Becky G Shoe size: 6 US
Becky G Body measurements: 34-26-35

Personal Information

Becky G DOB: 2 March 1997
Becky G Age: 23 years
Becky G Nationality: American
Becky G Horoscope: Pisces
Becky G Eye color: Dark Brown
Becky G Hair color: Black

Becky G

 

Becky G

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Liv Tyler Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Biography

Exposed Peyton Meyer Video With Girlfriend on Tiktokleakroom 

Biography

Mr. Worldwide Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Every detail you want to know about Sheri Easterling and her daughter