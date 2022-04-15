Becky G Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Becky G is a professional rapper, songwriter, and actress who was born on 2nd March 1997 in Inglewood, California, United States. The multitalented Becky is the daughter of Frank Gomez and Alejandra Alex Games.

Her full birth name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, but she is famous as Becky G. Some people called her an Internet child because she uses Youtube efficiently. Becky Shows her talents and recognition in these videos. Her first even song album Mala Santa released on 17th October 2019.

In her best Songs, Oath, and Becky, The Monster Remix are included. Besides her singing career, Becky performed in many movies and tv series such as Power Rangers, Gnome Alone, Teens Wanna Know, La Voz— Argentina, etc.

Becky won many awards in which American Music awards and Gardel awards are listed. On the journey of success, she faced some financial crises.

When she started her career, she took a break by playing baseball and soccer. According to her, success comes by being patient with yourself and with the people around you. Becky G was in a relationship with Austin Mahone in 2015, and in 2016, she was involved with Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G Body Measurements

Becky G Weight:48kg

Becky G Height: 5 ft

Becky G Bra size: 36B

Becky G Shoe size: 6 US

Becky G Body measurements: 34-26-35

Personal Information

Becky G DOB: 2 March 1997

Becky G Age: 23 years

Becky G Nationality: American

Becky G Horoscope: Pisces

Becky G Eye color: Dark Brown

Becky G Hair color: Black