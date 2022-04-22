Biography

Every fact you need to know about Ayo & Teo

By Tony Altidore 1

Ayo and Teo are emerging American hip-hop dancers and musicians. Recently the duo has
introduced their first album Power. However, the couple got fame for the cooperation in Usher’s
song No Limit and Chris Brown’s Single Party. The Bowles brothers are a major internet
sensation nowadays and hold a fan following of 6.24 million subscribers on Youtube. Moreover,
one of their most popular song Rolex has 926 million views on YouTube.

 

Biography & Body Statistics

 

  • Names: Ayleo Bowles and Mateo Bowles (Duo)
  • Gender: Males
  • Date of Birth: October 30, 1996 (Ayo), August 29, 1999 (Teo)
  • Birthplace: Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States
  • Age: 25 (Ayo), 22 (Teo)
  • Religious: Christians
  • Ethnicity: Black
  • Zodiac Sign: Scorpio (Ayo), Virgo (Teo)
  • Nationally: American
  • Living in: Michigan, United States
  • Occupation: Dancers, Singers, Youtubers
  • Networth: almost 3 Million US Dollars (Together)
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches (Ayo), 5 feet 6 inches (Teo)
  • Weight: 62 Kilograms (Teo), 66 Kilograms (Ayo)
  • Known for: Rolex (their most popular song)
  • Education: Graduated
  • Spouse/Girlfriend: Cleopatra Dues (Ayo), Single (Teo)
  • Siblings: Ayo and Teo
  • Parents: Jummane (Father)

 

Facts About Ayo n Teo

 

● Ayo’s real name is Ayleo Bowles while Teo is named Mateo Bowles by his parents
● They are both biological brothers, with 3 years of age difference between them, and
performs as a duo in dancing and singing
● The reason for their popularity is some masterpieces such as Rolex, No Limits, Party, etc
● Ayo went to College to complete his degree and Teo got his diploma through
homeschooling
● They are self-taught artists who explored their talents themselves and then showed them
to the world on a Youtube dancing video at school
● In a very short period, they have gained a net worth of almost 3 million USD through their
determination and hard work

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

