Every fact you need to know about Ayo & Teo

Ayo and Teo are emerging American hip-hop dancers and musicians. Recently the duo has

introduced their first album Power. However, the couple got fame for the cooperation in Usher’s

song No Limit and Chris Brown’s Single Party. The Bowles brothers are a major internet

sensation nowadays and hold a fan following of 6.24 million subscribers on Youtube. Moreover,

one of their most popular song Rolex has 926 million views on YouTube.

Biography & Body Statistics

Names: Ayleo Bowles and Mateo Bowles (Duo)

Gender: Males

Date of Birth: October 30, 1996 (Ayo), August 29, 1999 (Teo)

Birthplace: Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

Age: 25 (Ayo), 22 (Teo)

Religious: Christians

Ethnicity: Black

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio (Ayo), Virgo (Teo)

Nationally: American

Living in: Michigan, United States

Occupation: Dancers, Singers, Youtubers

Networth: almost 3 Million US Dollars (Together)

Height: 5 feet 8 inches (Ayo), 5 feet 6 inches (Teo)

Weight: 62 Kilograms (Teo), 66 Kilograms (Ayo)

Known for: Rolex (their most popular song)

Education: Graduated

Spouse/Girlfriend: Cleopatra Dues (Ayo), Single (Teo)

Siblings: Ayo and Teo

Parents: Jummane (Father)

Facts About Ayo n Teo

● Ayo’s real name is Ayleo Bowles while Teo is named Mateo Bowles by his parents

● They are both biological brothers, with 3 years of age difference between them, and

performs as a duo in dancing and singing

● The reason for their popularity is some masterpieces such as Rolex, No Limits, Party, etc

● Ayo went to College to complete his degree and Teo got his diploma through

homeschooling

● They are self-taught artists who explored their talents themselves and then showed them

to the world on a Youtube dancing video at school

● In a very short period, they have gained a net worth of almost 3 million USD through their

determination and hard work