Avri Roel Downey: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

She is the daughter of the famous Hollywood actor Robert DowneyJr. And her mother’s name is Susan Downey. She was born in 2014 and has been on the news since birth. She is incomplete because her father said he’ll embarrass her till she turns 30.

Robert has kept his words till now as he annoys his kiddies daily, apparent of the social media posts. Either way, numerous of you might be curious to know what her first and middle names mean.

Her paternal forefather Robert Downey Sr. is a filmmaker and a former actor, and her grandma Elsie Ann was an actress. On the other hand, her motherly grandparents are Rosie and Elliot Levin.

Avri Roel: Personal Life and Family

Born on 4th November 2014, Avri is the alternate child between Robert J. and Susan. From her paternal side of the family, she’s half Hungarian-Jewish, and Lithuanian-Jewish, one-quarter Irish, Scottish, and German. Her mama Susan is Jewish.

Avri Roel: Body Measurements

Roel is a famed celebrity by profession and thus needs to maintain a good psyche and health. And if we are talking about his exact weight as per reports, it’s specified that his weight is 49kgs.

Moreover, according to the reports, the estimated height of Roel can be 6 feet and 2 inches.

Avri Roel: Wiki

Real Name: Avri Roel Downey

Nick Name: Avri

Date of Birth: 4 th November 2014

November 2014 Age: 5 years old (As of 2020)

Profession: Child Actor

Famous For: Daughter of Robert Downey and Susan Downey

Birthplace/ Hometown: Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality: American

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Religion: Christianity

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: White Caucasian

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Avri Roel: Professional Career

Avri Roel Downey is notorious as the son and alternate child of Iron Man actor Robert DowneyJr. And his woman Susan Downey. Her father rose to elevation as an actor during the 1980s and 1990s. Her father achieved sobriety for medicine and alcohol dependence after a public battle in 2003.

She also became famous on a broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During her father’s press stint. It has happened in the 2016 film Captain America Civil War.

Moreover, her father also disclosed that she supported Iron Man in the movie. Likewise, her father has constantly appeared alongside actor Don Cheadle. Don portrayed James Rhodes’s character in the Iron Man and Punishers film votes.

Likewise, her father began playing Iron Man in the Marvel film series in 2008. Her father won “Best Supporting Actor,” a Golden Globe Award for his part in Ally McBeal in 2000.

And in 2009, her father, Robert, also won another award for “Best Actor” for his depiction of Sherlock Holmes.

Her father has also featured in different films, including Tropic, Thunder, Chaplin, Zodiac, and The Judge. Moreover, her father also helped her appear in several movies, including Back to School in 1986, Baby, It’s You in 1983, Weird Science in 1985.

Her father’s major megahit pictures include Good Night, Good Luck, and Iron Man. The well-known actor’s significant places include the bones in Captain America Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, and Punishers Endgame.

Avri Roel: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

At the age of 6 years, Avri Roel Downey is single. Nonetheless, the young beauty will attract numerous suckers and sweeties in her future through her beauty, bents, and charms. And if we are talking about her parents’ relationship details, her father Robert DowneyJr. and her mama Susan married each other in 2005.

The suckers ate their first child together, i.e., son Exton on 7th February 2012. Likewise, they welcomed her on 4th November 2014. Before marrying her mama Susan, her father married Deborah Falconer in 1992.

Deborah and Robert have a son together named Indio. Before this, youthful her father dated actress Sarah Jessica Parker in 1984. They dated each other after meeting on the set for Firstborn.

Avri Roel: Net Worth

Well, it’ll make any sense if we bandy Avri’s net worth as she isn’t associated with a profession. On the other hand, her pater, Robert, is one of the richest actors.

As of now, his net worth is 300 million dollars. He earned a significant portion of his income while portraying the part of Iron Man in the Perpetuity saga.