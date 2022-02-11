Everything fans need to know about Ava Berlin Renner

Ava Berlin Renner is the daughter of celebrity Jeremy Renner, a famous American actor best known for appearing in Mission: Impossible and The Avengers. Her father began his career by starring in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned.

The beautiful child of the star was born on 28 March 2013 in the United States. Besides, Ava and Pacheco make cameo appearances in the movie American Hustle in which Renner portrays Carmine Polito, the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Ava Berlin Renner

Date of birth: 28th March 2013

Place of birth: United States of America

Age: 9 years

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Height: Not available

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Celebrity child

Net Worth: Not available

Instagram: Not available

Further details about Ava Berlin Renner