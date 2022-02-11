Everything fans need to know about Ava Berlin Renner

Ava Berlin Renner is the daughter of celebrity Jeremy Renner, a famous American actor best known for appearing in Mission: Impossible and The Avengers. Her father began his career by starring in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned.
The beautiful child of the star was born on 28 March 2013 in the United States. Besides, Ava and Pacheco make cameo appearances in the movie American Hustle in which Renner portrays Carmine Polito, the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Ava Berlin Renner
Date of birth: 28th March 2013
Place of birth: United States of America
Age: 9 years
Horoscope: Aries
Nationality: American
Height: Not available
Weight: Not available
Occupation: Celebrity child
Net Worth: Not available
Instagram: Not available
Further details about Ava Berlin Renner
- Ava got the attention as she is a member of a famous family. She was born in America to parents Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco.
- Her mother is a Canadian model, and her father is a renowned American actor. Ava’s parents married on January 13, 2014, and welcomed her on March 28, 2013.
- After a year, Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner on December 30, 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. Both decided to share custody of their beloved daughter Ava.
- Ava’s father was born in Modesto, California and made his film debut in 1995 as an underachieving student in the comedy National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. Although the movie was critically panned, Jeremy went on to guest star on two TV shows, Deadly Games and Strange Luck.
- Her father is also a singer-songwriter, keyboardist, guitarist, and drummer. Early in his acting career, he performed in the Sons of Ben. Plus, Jeremy has sung on several film soundtracks.
- In addition, Ava’s mother is known for her works in The Wingman and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.
- Absolutely, Ava lives a luxurious life as a celebrity child who has an estimated net worth of around 50 million dollars.
- Ava does not have any siblings and is the first child of Jeremy and Sonni. Her grandparents’ names are Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner. Ava’s uncles are Kyle Renner and Clayton Renner; her aunts are Kym Renner and Nicky Emens.
- There is not much data about Ava’s education and school name. Like other celebrities, her parents did not share much data about Ava. She may be in junior school as she is nine years old.
- Ava Berlin Renner does not hold any social media account because she is very young. But Jeremy shares her pictures sometimes with 17M followers on his Instagram account. Her father has a huge number of fans on his Instagram.