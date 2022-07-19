What is the Asian Handicap?

For those players who take their first steps in the field of sports betting, it is not always clear what an Asian handicap and an Asian handicap are. How are they different? This article will focus on this type of betting.

What is a handicap? If you explain as succinctly as possible, then a handicap is a handicap for a certain athlete or team. That is, the bookmaker assumes that one of the opponents is much stronger. By setting a handicap, she thereby equalizes the chances of opponents. The handicap is widely used in the lines of bookmakers for almost all team sports, as well as tennis and other individual sports.

The simplest example of an Asian handicap is the zero handicap. In another way, such a handicap is called “draw no bet” (draw no bet). This means that a bet on your chosen team to win with a zero handicap wins if that team wins. In the event of a tie, your bet will be returned. Otherwise, the bet loses.

In football betting, for example, you can bet by adding a handicap to yourself. Consider a situation where a clear favorite and an outsider meet in one of the conditional championship matches. If the winner is in good shape, he can not just win, but do it with a big difference in the score.

You can earn on this by adding a handicap to your bet. The handicap can be negative or positive. In a conditional match, a negative handicap is suitable for a favorite, and a positive handicap is suitable for an outsider. The favorite, depending on the conditions of the handicap, enters the field with already conceded virtual goals.

For an outsider, the picture is reversed. That is, in order for the bet to play, it is necessary that the outsider retain the advantage given by the handicap, or cover it. For example, with a handicap of -1.5, the favorite team must not only win, but also do it with a difference of two goals. With a handicap of +1.5, the outsider must not lose with a difference of two or more goals. Even if he loses, but loses with a difference of one goal, the bet will play.

History of the Asian Handicap

As you probably guessed from the name, this type of handicap was invented in Asia. It just so happened that in this part of the world, the activities of bookmakers were banned. Bets were accepted illegally, and odds were calculated by accident. Underground bookmakers did not really know the market, they could not exchange information about events and odds.

Analysts at different bookmakers could give opposite predictions, which usually played into the hands of the players. After all, they began to use the so-called “forks”, when the rate in one bookmaker’s office completely blocked the bet in another. It doesn’t matter which team won, because thanks to this, the players were always in the black.

The solution to the problem turned out to be very simple. Bookmakers began to add odds to each of the teams, for example +0.5 and -0.5. Thus, there were only two results left in the matches. And then it was a matter of technique to choose an outsider and give him an appropriate advantage before the match.

The Asian handicap quickly took root in bookmakers and gained popularity among bettors. Today, you can bet on the Asian Handicap at almost any bookmaker.

Asian Handicap bets are good for when you are unsure about the event you have chosen. As a rule, such options are used by cautious players who, in any course of events, are determined not to lose their funds. And even if the winning amount is significantly less than what they planned to receive, this is unlikely to upset them.