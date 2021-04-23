Ariel Winter Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Ariel Winter is a well-known voice actress and American actress. She was born on 28th January 1998. Moreover, she was born in the famous city of the USA, Fairfax, Virginia. And is also known as Ariel Winter Workman among her fans. She completed her early education at the University of California, Los Angeles. Ariel is the daughter of Glenn Workman and Chrisoula. She got a huge fan base in the industry after performing the role of Alex Dunphy in “Modern Family,” the comedy series. Therefore, she and her other cast members won Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best acting in Comedy Series.
Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Now you will get the body measurements of this beautiful actress:
- Ariel Winter Weight: 61 Kg or (134.5 lbs)
- Ariel Winter Height: 5 Feet and 1 Inch
- Ariel Winter Shoe size: 7.5 US
- Ariel Winter Bra size: 34D
- Ariel Winter Body measurements: 38-28-34 in or 96.5-71-86 cm
Further critical details of the actress:
- Ariel Winter Date of Birth: 28th January 1998
- Ariel Winter Age: 22 years
- Ariel Winter Nationality: American
- Ariel Winter Eye color: Brown
- Ariel Winter Horoscope: Aquarius
- Ariel Winter Hair color: blonde (naturally) and dark brown (after dyes)
- Ariel Winter Spouse/Boyfriend: Luke Benward (2019-Present), Levi Meaden (2016-2019), Nolan Gould (2016), Laurent Claude Gaudette (2014-2016), Cameron Paletas (2012-2013), Callan McAuliffe (2011)