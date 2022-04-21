All you need to know about Ariana Anthony

Ariana Anthony is the first daughter child of well-known American singer and record producer

Marc Anthony is famous as the best-selling artist and has many popular celebrity exes. He has

been married to three celebrities and has six children. He once married Jennifer Lopez and Miss

Universe Dayana Torres.

Marc has won five Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Ariana came to the public eye after appearing beside her father in public.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Real name: Arianna Muniz Rosado

Nickname: Ariana

Her known name: Ariana Anthony

Profession: model/ actress

Gender: female

Age: 27 years

Date of birth: June 26, 1994

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Birthplace: United States

Hometown: United States

Current residence: not known

Nationality: American

Religion: Roman Catholic

Ethnicity: White

Instagram: @arianaanthonyy

PIC Insta

Active year: 2006

Famous as: daughter of Marc Anthony

Father: Marc Anthony

Mother: Debbie Rosado

Material status: Unmarried

Boyfriend: Tyler Flynn

Debut year: 2006

Net worth: $500K – $800K (approx) All about the body measurements of the Ariana Anthony Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height: 5.6 feet

Weight: 55 KG (approx)

Bra size: 32B

Eye color: Black

Body shape: Hourglass body

Sexual orientation: straight

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Ariana Anthony

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

The first child of Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Debbie Rosado was born in 1994 in the United

States. After the couple split, her father became in a relationship with Dominican-American

actress Claudette Lali (1996 to 1998), and they engaged together.

Similarly, Marc moved on with Jennifer Lopez and married her in June 2004. They have a twin,

Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Munez, and the couple separated in 2014.

Likewise, he later exchanged the wedding vows(May 9, 2020) with former Miss Universe

Dayanara Torres on May 9, 2020, and they have two children together, Christian and Ryan.

Ariana made her first debut in the TV series South Beach in 2006. Besides that, she has not

starred in other TV series and movies. Furthermore, her profession and educational background

also remain a mystery.

According to her Instagram, it has been seen that she is in a relationship with a guy, Tyler Flynn,

a worker in a NewLane Finance company. On July 14, she wished him a Birthday. Moreover, she

keeps her life events away from social media platforms.