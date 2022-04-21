All you need to know about Ariana Anthony

Ariana Anthony is the first daughter child of well-known American singer and record producer
Marc Anthony is famous as the best-selling artist and has many popular celebrity exes. He has
been married to three celebrities and has six children. He once married Jennifer Lopez and Miss
Universe Dayana Torres.
Marc has won five Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards.
Ariana came to the public eye after appearing beside her father in public.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Real name: Arianna Muniz Rosado
- Nickname: Ariana
- Her known name: Ariana Anthony
- Profession: model/ actress
- Gender: female
- Age: 27 years
- Date of birth: June 26, 1994
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Birthplace: United States
- Hometown: United States
- Current residence: not known
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Roman Catholic
- Ethnicity: White
- Instagram: @arianaanthonyy
- PIC Insta
- Active year: 2006
- Famous as: daughter of Marc Anthony
- Father: Marc Anthony
- Mother: Debbie Rosado
- Material status: Unmarried
- Boyfriend: Tyler Flynn
- Debut year: 2006
- Net worth: $500K – $800K (approx)
-
Height: 5.6 feet
- Weight: 55 KG (approx)
- Bra size: 32B
- Eye color: Black
- Body shape: Hourglass body
- Sexual orientation: straight
- Body Measurements: N/A
The first child of Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Debbie Rosado was born in 1994 in the United
States. After the couple split, her father became in a relationship with Dominican-American
actress Claudette Lali (1996 to 1998), and they engaged together.
Similarly, Marc moved on with Jennifer Lopez and married her in June 2004. They have a twin,
Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Munez, and the couple separated in 2014.
Likewise, he later exchanged the wedding vows(May 9, 2020) with former Miss Universe
Dayanara Torres on May 9, 2020, and they have two children together, Christian and Ryan.
Ariana made her first debut in the TV series South Beach in 2006. Besides that, she has not
starred in other TV series and movies. Furthermore, her profession and educational background
also remain a mystery.
According to her Instagram, it has been seen that she is in a relationship with a guy, Tyler Flynn,
a worker in a NewLane Finance company. On July 14, she wished him a Birthday. Moreover, she
keeps her life events away from social media platforms.