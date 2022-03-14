Anthony Jeselnik Body Measurement, Weight, Height, Age, And Net Worth

Anthony Jeselnik is an American comedian, host, and tv personality. He is well known for his dark brand humor and made himself on the Comedy Central Roasts of Charlie Sheen, Roseanne Barr, and Donald Trump. Anthony Jeselnik was born on 22nd December 1978 in PA.

He got a degree in English literature with a business minor from Tulane University in 2001. Well, Anthony moved to Los Angeles after that and started work at borders. At that time, he tried his luck in standup comedy at open mics around the city.

No Doubt his name comes in best and popular comedians, but besides that, Anthony is also a good writer and producer. The successful writer wrote a tv series, Late night. After presenting central comedy presents, Jeselnilk produced his comedy album and kept its name, Shakespeare. Moreover, his other album name is Caligula, and he started hosting his show “ the Jeselnik Offensive.”

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actor

Here are the body measurements of Anthony Jeselnik:

Anthony Jeselnik Weight: 7o Kg or (154 lbs)

Anthony Jeselnik Height: 6 Feet and 2 Inches

Anthony Jeselnik Shoe size: 12.5 US

Further critical details of the actor: