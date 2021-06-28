Annette Funicello Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Annette Funicello may be a famous American actress. She is also renowned as a writer and a singer in Hollywood. Moreover, she was born on 22nd October 1942 and gave up the ghost on 3rd April 2013. She had begun her acting career as an actress when she was a child. Therefore, she performed incredibly well on the stage at 12 years. She needs to play many pivotal roles in her career. The foremost popular one would be the Mouseketeers, which is from the first Mickey Mouse club. At a young age, she made a real name as a singer by singing many pop songs like Tall Paul, O Dio Mio, and Pineapple princess. She also made a real name as an actress and her acting skills and made a stamp within the beach party. Annette Funicello also worked in many films with Frankie Avalon in the ’60s.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Annette Funicello Weight: 58 Kg or (128 lbs)

Annette Funicello Height: 5 feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)

Annette Funicello Shoe size: 6.5 US

Annette Funicello Bra size: 34 D

Annette Funicello Body Measurements: 38-23-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress: