Everything You Need To Know About Annemarie Powell

Annemarie Powell is a garden designer, journalist, television presenter, and author who has received several awards. Besides that, Annemarie is famous for being the daughter of the American politician Colin Powell.
Colin Powell was a politician, diplomat, four-star military, and the first African-American Secretary of State who passed away due to Covid-19 complications on October 18, 2021.
Further, Annemarie was a passionate gardener when she was a young age. In 1997, she got a distinction in NCH Garden Design and Hard Landscape Studies from Capel Manor College.
Quick facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Annemarie Powell
Date of birth: August 7, 1971
Place of birth: United States
Age: 51 years
Horoscope: Leo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Producer, Journalist, Television Presenter, Writer.
Height: Not available
Weight: Not available
Instagram: @annemarie.powell
Twitter: @AnnMariePowell
Net Worth: $13 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown
Further details about Annemarie Powell
- Annemarie was born to her parents, Colin Powell and Alma Powell. Alma is an American audiologist and the head of America’s Promise, the country’s most crucial collaboration committed to improving children and youth’s lives.
- Her father, Colin Powell, was an American politician, statesman, diplomat, and United States Army officer who served as the 65th United States secretary.
- On October 18, her father died due to the Covid-19 at 84 in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Although Colin was vaccinated, it was later revealed that he had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells.
- Furthermore, Annemarie has two siblings: Michael Powell and sister Linda Powell. She is the youngest one and is presently 51 years old.
- Even though she is a garden designer, gardening presenter, writer, and journalist, her Wikipedia does not exist now.
- Annemarie has also written several novels, including America’s Promise and My Little Red Wagon, two children’s.
- Besides, Annmarie has hosted multiple successful garden makeovers television series, such as Real Gardens with Monty Don and Carol Klein.
- Following that, the series was distinct from the typical format in that it assisted gardeners in developing their gardens throughout the season.
- Moreover, she founded a highly successful Garden Design company named Ann-Marie Powell Gardens Ltd in 1999.
- You can follow Annemarie on her Instagram and Twitter and be a part of her followers, where she mostly shares about her gardening projects. Annemarie has a considerable fan following on her social media accounts.
- Annemarie Powell is married, but she never disclosed any details about her personal life, but you can see her husband on her Instagram.
- They have two lovely children. Similarly, the couple wants to keep their children’s info away from the public or the media.