Everything You Need To Know About Annemarie Powell

Annemarie Powell is a garden designer, journalist, television presenter, and author who has received several awards. Besides that, Annemarie is famous for being the daughter of the American politician Colin Powell.

Colin Powell was a politician, diplomat, four-star military, and the first African-American Secretary of State who passed away due to Covid-19 complications on October 18, 2021.

Further, Annemarie was a passionate gardener when she was a young age. In 1997, she got a distinction in NCH Garden Design and Hard Landscape Studies from Capel Manor College.

Quick facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Annemarie Powell

Date of birth: August 7, 1971

Place of birth: United States

Age: 51 years

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Producer, Journalist, Television Presenter, Writer.

Height: Not available

Weight: Not available

Instagram: @annemarie.powell

Twitter: @AnnMariePowell

Net Worth: $13 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

Further details about Annemarie Powell