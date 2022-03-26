Annasophia Robb Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Annasophia Robb is a model, actress, and singer who was born on 8 December 1993 in Denver, Colorado, USA. Her father, David, is an architect, and her mother, Janet, is an interior designer. However, after her birth, her mother became a housewife.

Robb went to High school in Centennial, Colorado, and then New York University. She was interested in singing and modeling since childhood. Her excellent performance as a child actress gave her popularity.

She performed in many tv-series and commercials. Her role in Charlie and the chocolate was got appreciation. Moreover, in her notable movies Because of Winn Dixie, Bridge to Terabithia, Soul Surfer is included.

Besides, Annasophia played her role in tv shows such as The Carrier Diaries, The Crash, Freak Show, and Down a Dark Hall. Annasophia is a philanthropist and works with a number of charitable organizations.

One of the famous charitable programs was Save the Children that was an education program named PeaceJam. She was dated Alexander Ludwig from 2008 to 2011. After that, she dated Chris Wood in 2013, but the next year broke up in 2014. In May 2016, she dated Adam Cobb.

Annasophia Robb Body Measurements

Weight: 50kg

Height: 5′ 0″

Bra size: 32B

Shoe size: 7

Body measurements: 33-23-35

Personal Information