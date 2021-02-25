Anita Ekberg Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Anita Ekberg is an amazing Swedish actress. The actress was born on 29th September 1931 in Sweden. And due to prolonged sickness, she leaves her fans behind with sweet memories on 11th January 2015 in Italy. Anita Ekberg made several movies in America and Europe with leading roles and characters. Moreover, in 1951, she was one of the participants of the Miss Universe show. However, she did not win the Miss Universe crown and attended the finale and six other participants.

Besides all, she got a contract with Universal Studio after entering the beauty pageant show. Therefore, this participation in the beauty pageant proved right for her to take the film industry initiative. Then she left Sweden in 1950 and visit the home country occasionally. She got much fame through her credible performance. Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita is her outstanding performance as Sylvia and reached a vast fan base. In 1964, she moved to Italy and resident there permanently.

Check Out Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this heart winning and fascinating actress:

Anita Ekberg Weight: 130 lbs or (59 kg)

Anita Ekberg Height:

5’7″ or (169 cm)

Anita Ekberg Shoe Size: 8

Anita Ekberg Bra size: 36D

Anita Ekberg Body Measurements: 40-24-36 inches or (102-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: