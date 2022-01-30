Who is Angie Varona, Measurements,Famous for,Social Media

Who is Angie Varona

Angie Varona, also known as Angeline Varona, is an American model. She has become a star on TikTok and other social media channels for the beauty and photos that she shares on these platforms, especially on Instagram. She rose to fame after her private pictures went viral on the internet by hackers.

Angie-Birthday, Nationality, Family

Angie was born in Miami, Florida(USA). On April 25, 1993, Her father’s name was Juan Varona, and her mother was Maria Varona. She is the only girl of her parents. She is of Hispanic ethnicity.

Early Life and Education

We know that she attended John Ferguson Senior High School; after that, she joined Miami Dade College for her pre-law studies.

She later attended Florida International University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Later, she also participated in St. Thomas University to become a spokesperson for Juris Doctor.

She had made her account on the Photobucket website when she was 13. Yet her naked photo was compromised by unknown hackers when she was about 14 years old, and the photo spread on the internet.

How did Angie Varona become famous?

In 2007, when she was only 14 years old, Angie became a center of attention on the internet when her sexy selfies leaked online and went viral.

These photos had been stored on PhotoBucket, but the account was hacked with the images.

The pictures, where she showed herself with a bra and panties, were meant for her then-boyfriend. However, they found themselves trending on many adult sites around the world.

Problems she faced at a young age.

Although her parents tried to contact the police to stop the spread of the photos, the police admitted that there was nothing they could do.

Angie was also bullied at school due to her leaked photos, calling her a “pornstar.” She changed schools twice before getting homeschooled. Angie later fought with depression, turned to drugs, and even thought of committing suicide.

After what she faced as a teenager, she once warned teenagers on ABC’s nightline about posting revealing pictures that caused her the suffering.

Now on Social Media

As a grown-up, what brought her much suffering as a young teen is now her cup of tea. Angie has become prominent on Instagram, where she frequently posts her photos with swimsuits.

Her account has grown just for such content, and she now has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, on Facebook, she has over 2.8 million fans and over 368k on Twitter.

All about the Body Measurements of Angie Varona

Here are the body measurements of this stunning Actress:

Weight: approx 50Kg(110lbs)

Height: 5 ft 2 in(157cm)

Shoe Size: 5 US

Bra Size: 32 DD

Body Measurement: approx. 37-24-35 inches

Further critical details of Actress

Birthdate: April 25, 1993

Age: 28 years old

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Relationship: Unmarried, Juan Pablo Inguanzo

Overview:

Undoubtedly, she is ready to handle the rumors that arise with fame. Furthermore, Angie is one of the upcoming popular American models because of her developing fame and skills.