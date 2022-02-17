Angie Harmon Body Measurement, Bio, Height, Weight

Angela Michelle Harmon is an actress or model who was born on 10 August 1972 in Dallas, Texas. The model’s father was a hospital information network executive in Texas who has German and Irish ancestry, and her mother was of Greek descent.

Angie started modeling when she was only 15 years old. Angela also won the modeling contest and spectrum model search; these were her two big achievements. She played a role in Rizzoli and Isles as Jane. After tha, her role was noted in Law and Order.

On behalf of some movies, she gained fame, such as Dick and Jane and Agent Cody Banks. Besides, she worked in many adventure series and was a part of IMG models in New York City.

The most surprising is that she beat out the 63000 contestants in a national contest for the cover page of Seventeen magazine. Angela went to Highland Park High School and was a member of the Highland Belles.

Harmon was also worked for famous designers like Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Valentino, and many more.

Angie Harmon Body Measurements

Angie Harmon Weight: 59 kg (130 lbs)

Angie Harmon Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Angie Harmon Bra Size: 32B

Angie Harmon Shoe Size: 9 US

Angie Harmon Body measurement: 34-24-34 inches

Personal Information

Angie Harmon Date of Birth: August 10, 1972

Angie Harmon Age: 47 years

Angie Harmon Nationality: American

Angie Harmon Horoscope: Leo

Angie Harmon Spouse/boyfriend: Jason Sehorn (2001-2016)

Angie Harmon Eye color: Dark brown

Angie Harmon Siblings: Unknown

Angie Harmon Profession: Actress and Model