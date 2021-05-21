Angela Kinsey Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Angela Faye Kinsey, who is professionally referred to as Angela Kinsey, is a famous American actress. She was born on 25th June 1971, in Lafayette, Louisiana, US. This talented actress gave her remarkable performances in many notable roles. Angela Kinsey completed her graduation within 1993 from Baylor and served as an intern on the NBC program. Angela Kinsey has worked in many shows and also in various commercial ads. However, at the start of the year 2015, she appeared within the sitcoms Your Family or Mine and Haters backtrack. She also stars in the original series Haters backtrack on Netflix. She married Warren Lieberstein (a popular writer and producer) within the year 2000 and featured a daughter. However, within the year 2009, they got separated and filed for divorce within the year 2010.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Angela Kinsey Weight: 54 Kg or (120 lbs)

Angela Kinsey Height: 5 Feet and 1 inch or (155 cm)

Angela Kinsey Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Angela Kinsey Bra size: 32B

Angela Kinsey Shoe size: 5

Angela Kinsey Body measurements: 34-25-35 inches or (86-64-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: