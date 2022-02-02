Angel Iris Murphy Brown: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Angel Iris Murphy Brown was born on 3rd April 2007, in California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aries, and she holds the American nation. Angel is famous as Eddie Murphy’s daughter, a famed comic actor.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown Personal Life and Family

Angel spent her early days in California by Eddie Murphy and Melanie Janine Brown, more known as MelB, who’s Eddie’s ex-girlfriend.

After their split, Eddie’s new gal Paige Butcher, an actress, took care of Angel. However, she also gave birth to her and Eddie’s son. They named him Izzy Oona Murphy.

In December 2019, Eddie and Melanie flashed that they were hoping for another child, which is Murphy’s 10th. Angel is presently attending sixth time at the abecedarian academy, taking drama classes, and appearing in academy plays.

She’s spending the utmost of her free time with Eddie, who frequently takes her onto the sets of pictures he’s appearing in.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown: Body Measurements

As a little girl, she stands at a 4.3 feet height and weighs around 29 kg. Angel has got black hair and a black brace of eyes.

She’s a cute little girl who’ll grow up as an astonishingly beautiful girl in the coming days. Angel isn’t active on social spots because of her age.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown: Wiki

Real Name: Angel Iris Murphy

Nick Name: Angel Iris

DOB: 3 rd April 2007

April 2007 Birth Place: California, USA

Profession: Student

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Age: 11 years

Angel Iris Murphy Brown: Professional Career

Angel has been cast in several academy plays but has also featured in some of the pictures in which her father has starred. She’s planning on getting a professional actress, following her father, but although still veritably youthful, has also expressed her desire to graduate from the University.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Angel is close to her father and close to her mama and her half-siblings – she has no siblings but five step-sisters from her father’s former connections and marriages.

Shortly after she split from Eddie, her mama married Stephen Belafonte, an American film patron, and their son Madison Brown Belafonte gave birth. At the same time, she also has a son named Phoenix Chi Gulzar with Jimmy Gulzar, a Dutch actor, and her first hubby.

Angel is a vastly friendly girl with multitudinous musketeers, most of whom she met at her elementary school. Although she’s too youthful to be dating, she spoke about a boy she likes at the academy, ‘… because he’s intelligent and friendly to me.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown Net Worth

Angel’s age is 12 years, so still growing – she has long black hair and brown eyes. As of early 2020, her father Eddie’s net worth is estimated at over 200 million dollars, while her mama Melanie reputedly has over 33 million dollars.