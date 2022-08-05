Anastassija Makarenko Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Anastasia Makarenko is a beautiful Russian model based in Los Angeles. She was born on 26 May 1986 in Russia and raised in Germany. But after that, she moved to the United States.

She is a big fan of exercise programs and also shares her workout journey on her social media accounts. She has more than 66.1 k followers on her Instagram account.

Being a model, she worked with many brands and promoted them on her social media account too. The stunning model also appeared in the film “A Good Day to Die Hard”. This movie was released in 2013, in which she played the Russian model’s role.

Body Measurements

Full Name Anastassija Makarenko Date of Birth May 26, 1986 Age 34 years old Birthplace Russia Profession Model Height 5’11” Weight 56 Kg Bra Size 34 Body Measurements 34.5-24.5-36 Shoe Size 9 US Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Mickey Rourke Net Worth $1-5 million

Relationship Status

Anastassija is in a relationship with the popular actor Mickey Rourke. He is well known because of his work in films like Iron Man 2, Sin City, Angel Heart, and many others. The couple has been sharing a love bond for more than 10 years and dating since 2009.

Net Worth

Makeraneko amazed her fortune by her modeling career. At this time, she is earning a handsome amount of net worth. Yes, the approximate net worth of Anastassija Makarenko is $1-5 million. It’s just the beginning as she is a rising star, and soon she will become wealthy.