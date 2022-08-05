Biography

Anastassija Makarenko Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

By Christina Debby 0

Anastasia Makarenko is a beautiful Russian model based in Los Angeles. She was born on 26 May 1986 in Russia and raised in Germany. But after that, she moved to the United States.

She is a big fan of exercise programs and also shares her workout journey on her social media accounts. She has more than 66.1 k followers on her Instagram account.

Being a model, she worked with many brands and promoted them on her social media account too. The stunning model also appeared in the film “A Good Day to Die Hard”. This movie was released in 2013, in which she played the Russian model’s role.

Anastassija Makarenko

Body Measurements

Full Name Anastassija Makarenko
Date of Birth May 26, 1986
Age 34 years old
Birthplace Russia
Profession Model
Height 5’11”
Weight 56 Kg
Bra Size 34
Body Measurements 34.5-24.5-36
Shoe Size 9 US
Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Mickey Rourke
Net Worth $1-5 million

Relationship Status

Anastassija is in a relationship with the popular actor Mickey Rourke. He is well known because of his work in films like Iron Man 2, Sin City, Angel Heart, and many others. The couple has been sharing a love bond for more than 10 years and dating since 2009.

Anastassija Makarenko

Net Worth

Makeraneko amazed her fortune by her modeling career. At this time, she is earning a handsome amount of net worth. Yes, the approximate net worth of Anastassija Makarenko is $1-5 million. It’s just the beginning as she is a rising star, and soon she will become wealthy.

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Bree Turner Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Philip Daniel Bolden Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Maxwell Simkins Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Cassandra Starr: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!