Amy Paffrath Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Amy Paffrath was born on 22nd July 1983. Her full name is Amy Christine Paffrath. She is the daughter of Mary Paffrath (mother) and Mark Paffrath (Father.) Amy is a delicate American director, writer, actress, and producer.

Amy is also working as a TV host. She performed many minor roles in several Hollywood movies when she was very young.

The actress made many movies like the Pit and King Bong, Pendulum, 2 Broke Girls, and many more. She also hosts different TV shows. She got married in 2013 to Drew Seeley.

Her husband is also a Canadian-American actor, dancer, and singer. The couple has their first baby girl after the marriage (Ember Florence Seeley) on 20th July 2019.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Amy Paffrath Weight: 119.05 lbs or (54 kg)

Amy Paffrath Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches

Amy Paffrath Shoe Size: Unknown

Amy Paffrath Bra Size: 34 A

Amy Paffrath Body measurements: 35-25-35 inches (89-64-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: