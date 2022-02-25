Amy Freeze Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Amy Elizabeth Freeze is an American TV Meteorologist and a Hollywood actress. However, she works for minor roles on the small screen. She was born on 19th June 1974, and her birthplace is the USA. In 1992, she got her education from her high school from Jeffersonville high school in Jeffersonville, Indiana. After this, in 1995, she moved ahead for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Young University in Provo, Utah. She got a Bachelor’s degree of Science in Geosciences from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.

Moreover, she has done her Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Amy Elizabeth Freeze is a first-ever Chief Meteorologist from 2007 to 2011 in Chicago, Illinois, for Fox-owned- and-operated station WFLD in Chicago. She has also performed brief roles in TV series like Scrubs and My Life in Four Cameras.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Amy Freeze Weight: 145 lbs or (66 kg)

Amy Freeze Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (168 cm)

Amy Freeze Bra Size: 34 C

Amy Freeze Shoe Size: Unknown

Amy Freeze Body measurements: 37-26-37 inches or (94-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: