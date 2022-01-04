Amy Bruckner Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Amelia Bruckner is an American singer and songwriter. She was born on 28th March of 1991. She appeared in American Dragon and Phil of the Future that earned her Hollywood Pictures. Later on, she went to act on Nancy Drew, where she played the character of Bess Marvin. She was also in Rebound, where she played the part of Annie. She was raised in Colorado, and she has an aged family by the name of Annie Landaverde. She studied at the Athens academe and went to get her advanced education at New York University. She’s presently studying law at UCLA academy and also has a relatively successful music channel.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Amy Bruckner Height: 5 Feet and 3 inches or (160.02 cm)

Amy Bruckner Weight: 55 kg or (121 lbs)

Amy Bruckner Bra Size: 34 B

Amy Bruckner Shoe Size: ‎9 US

Amy Bruckner Measurements: ‎36-24-33

Further critical details of the actress: