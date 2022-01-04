Biography

Amy Bruckner Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Amelia Bruckner is an American singer and songwriter. She was born on 28th March of 1991. She appeared in American Dragon and Phil of the Future that earned her Hollywood Pictures. Later on, she went to act on Nancy Drew, where she played the character of Bess Marvin. She was also in Rebound, where she played the part of Annie. She was raised in Colorado, and she has an aged family by the name of Annie Landaverde. She studied at the Athens academe and went to get her advanced education at New York University. She’s presently studying law at UCLA academy and also has a relatively successful music channel.

  • Amy Bruckner Height: 5 Feet and 3 inches or (160.02 cm)
  • Amy Bruckner Weight: 55 kg or (121 lbs)
  • Amy Bruckner Bra Size: 34 B
  • Amy Bruckner Shoe Size: ‎9 US
  • Amy Bruckner Measurements: ‎36-24-33

  • Amy Bruckner Date of Birth: 28th March 1991
  • Amy Bruckner Age: 30 Years
  • Amy Bruckner Horoscope: Aries
  • Amy Bruckner Boyfriend: single
  • Amy Bruckner Eye color: Blue
  • Amy Bruckner Hair color: Blonde
  • Amy Bruckner Nationality: American
Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

