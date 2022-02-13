Biography

Amy Brenneman Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Amy Brenneman is an American patron, actress, and pen who’s most current for portraying Detective Janice Licalsi in NYPD blue, an ABC drama series grounded on police work. She was also in Judging Amy, where she was playing the part of Judge Amy Gray. She also acted in The Leftovers that ran from 2007 till 2013, and she portrayed Violet Turner. She has also been in pictures similar to Daylight, Nine Lives, Fear, Heat, Effects. She’s firstly from New London, and her parents were Russel Langdon Brenneman and Fredrica Joanne.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Amy Brenneman

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Amy Brenneman Height: 5 Feet and 6 inches or (1.68 m)
  • Amy Brenneman Weight: 55 Kg (121 lbs)
  • Amy Brenneman Bra Size: 30 A
  • Amy Brenneman Shoe Size: 9.5 US
  • Amy Brenneman Measurements: 30-23-33 inches (76-58-84 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: 

Amy Brenneman

  • Amy Brenneman Date of Birth: 22nd June 1964
  • Amy Brenneman Age: 57 Years
  • Amy Brenneman Eye color: Green
  • Amy Brenneman Hair Color Brown
  • Amy Brenneman Nationality: American
  • Amy Brenneman Horoscope: Cancer
  • Amy Brenneman Boyfriend: Brad Silberling

Amy Brenneman

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

