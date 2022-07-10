All You Need To Know About Amberlynn Reid

American plus-size YouTube vlogger and social media star, Amberlynn Reid, is famous for making videos about her life and chronic dieting. She used to talk about a variety of food, especially for weight loss. Besides getting fame, she has also faced many people’s negative attention and is on the list of the most controversial people in the United States.
Reid made her Youtube channel in September 2011 and started making vlogs. Her clips of the Nervous, Awkward, and Weight Loss instantly brought her to success as an oversized person. Her fashion and beauty haul caught a lot of attention.
Currently, her YouTube account has gathered over 128,000 subscribers with more than 58 million views, and has come to the public as a successful Youtube Star and vlogger with over 1,297 public videos on her account
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Age / How Old?: 29 years old (2020)
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Date of Birth: December 27, 1990
- Place of Birth: Key West, Florida
- Birthday: December 27
- Full Name: Amberlynn Reid
- Popular As: plus-size YouTube vlogger
- Gender: Female
- Occupation / Profession: YouTube vlogger
- Nationality: American
- Race / Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Not Known
- Mother: Kristine Reid
- Marital Status: Dating
- Partner: Rebecca “Becky” Williams
- Sexual Orientation: lesbian
- Instagram: Click Here
All about the body measurements of the Amberlynn Reid
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Height : 5′ 3” inches (1 m 60 cm)
- Weight: 488.2 pounds
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Dark brown
- Bra Size: 42 Inch
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Amberlynn Reid
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
- This social media influencer was born on December 27, 1990, in Key West, Florida. She is 29 years old as of the current year. Reid spent her childhood in California, alongside two brothers as a middle child.
- Reid told her parents were drug addicts, and her father was a drug seller. Later, she lived with her older brother in foster care, and the youngest baby brother was being adopted into a separate home. From ages 10 to 11, she was then cycled through various foster homes without her brother.
- Amber claims that her brother and friend started to torture her, and she slowly climbed her way to 420 pounds. At 18, she traveled to Oklahoma to live with her mom, living with her boyfriend and still involved in drugs.
- She reports having gallstones and many eating disorders, which increase her weight. In addition, at the age of 9, Amberlynn claims to have been diagnosed with chronic depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She admitted in June 2018 that she must use a scooter to reach places.
- She began a relationship with Becky, and they first appeared together on May 26, 2017, in a vlog.
- In August 2017, Amberlynn Reid moved in with Becky and her roommates Eric and Ricky. They all have lived together in Monticello, KY, ever since.
- Reid’s monthly earns between 50000 USD To 200000 USD. She has gathered a net worth of $ 4 million as of 2020, including her money, assets, and income.