All You Need To Know About Amberlynn Reid

American plus-size YouTube vlogger and social media star, Amberlynn Reid, is famous for making videos about her life and chronic dieting. She used to talk about a variety of food, especially for weight loss. Besides getting fame, she has also faced many people’s negative attention and is on the list of the most controversial people in the United States.

Reid made her Youtube channel in September 2011 and started making vlogs. Her clips of the Nervous, Awkward, and Weight Loss instantly brought her to success as an oversized person. Her fashion and beauty haul caught a lot of attention.

Currently, her YouTube account has gathered over 128,000 subscribers with more than 58 million views, and has come to the public as a successful Youtube Star and vlogger with over 1,297 public videos on her account

Biography and Body Statistics:

Age / How Old?: 29 years old (2020)

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Date of Birth: December 27, 1990

Place of Birth: Key West, Florida

Birthday: December 27

Full Name: Amberlynn Reid

Popular As: plus-size YouTube vlogger

Gender: Female

Occupation / Profession: YouTube vlogger

Nationality: American

Race / Ethnicity: White

Religion: Not Known

Mother: Kristine Reid

Marital Status: Dating

Partner: Rebecca “Becky” Williams

Sexual Orientation: lesbian

All about the body measurements of the Amberlynn Reid

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height : 5′ 3” inches (1 m 60 cm)

Weight: 488.2 pounds

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Dark brown

Bra Size: 42 Inch

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Amberlynn Reid

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality