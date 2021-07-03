Amber Stevens Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Amber Stevens was born on 7th October 1986. Her birthplace is Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. And her real name is Amber Stevens West. Moreover, she is the daughter of Shadoe Stevens (her father), an Actor, announcer, and Beverly Cunningham (her mother), who may be a Former Model. The versatile girl began her acting career in 2006, with a lead role within the crime thriller film, The Fast and, therefore, the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Then, she made many notable films like The Way We Weren’t, Public Disturbance, The Amazing Spider-Man, 22 Jump Street, and therefore the actress is best known for her Ashleigh Howard, which she played in the ABC Family series Greek.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Amber Stevens Weight: 60 Kg or (132 lbs)

Amber Stevens Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches

Amber Stevens Shoe size: 7 US

Amber Stevens Bra size: 32 C

Amber Stevens Body measurements: 35-24-36 inches

